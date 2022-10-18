ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Gamecocks enter AP Poll for first time since 2018

For the first time in 1,505 days, the South Carolina football team is ranked. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) used an opening burst to take down Texas A&M for the first time in program history with a 30-24 win on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. After the game, quarterback Spencer Rattler...
COLUMBIA, SC
Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Tigers

South Carolina is currently on a four game winning streak and is coming off of a big win against Texas A&M on Saturday night in Columbia. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2), who are now ranked No. 25 in the AP poll which is the first time they have been ranked since 2018, will stay in the friendly-confines of Williams-Brice Stadium next week as they will welcome Missouri to Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecocks endure and enjoy 'long, stressful night' in first win over Texas A&M

Emotions inside Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night felt similar to whips and jerks of the rollercoasters outside of it at the S.C. State Fair. South Carolina couldn’t have started the game much better with a kickoff return for a touchdown on the game’s opening play but by the time there were three zeroes on the clock and a 30-24 win over Texas A&M in hand, head coach Shane Beamer looked exhausted.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Freshman report: Gamecocks vs. Aggies

South Carolina has had a few true freshmen who have made a big impact on its defense throughout the season and that was no different in the win against Texas A&M on Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) saw freshman defensive backs Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith...
COLUMBIA, SC
Momentum continues to build

Even head coach Shane Beamer admitted the 30-24 win over Texas A&M wasn’t always pretty, but the positive sentiment surrounding the program is impossible to ignore. The South Carolina football team has a four-game winning streak for the first time since the 2013 season and momentum continues to build in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
