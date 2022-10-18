Read full article on original website
Gamecocks enter AP Poll for first time since 2018
For the first time in 1,505 days, the South Carolina football team is ranked. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) used an opening burst to take down Texas A&M for the first time in program history with a 30-24 win on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. After the game, quarterback Spencer Rattler...
Post game breakdown: A&M plays hard but not well in loss at South Carolina
Texas A&M could not have imagined a worse start to a football game than it had on Saturday night versus South Carolina. The Gamecocks returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and turnovers on its first two possessions were quickly converted into points and the Aggies trailed 17-0 just a few minutes into the opening stanza.
Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Tigers
South Carolina is currently on a four game winning streak and is coming off of a big win against Texas A&M on Saturday night in Columbia. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2), who are now ranked No. 25 in the AP poll which is the first time they have been ranked since 2018, will stay in the friendly-confines of Williams-Brice Stadium next week as they will welcome Missouri to Columbia.
Gamecocks endure and enjoy 'long, stressful night' in first win over Texas A&M
Emotions inside Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night felt similar to whips and jerks of the rollercoasters outside of it at the S.C. State Fair. South Carolina couldn’t have started the game much better with a kickoff return for a touchdown on the game’s opening play but by the time there were three zeroes on the clock and a 30-24 win over Texas A&M in hand, head coach Shane Beamer looked exhausted.
Freshman report: Gamecocks vs. Aggies
South Carolina has had a few true freshmen who have made a big impact on its defense throughout the season and that was no different in the win against Texas A&M on Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) saw freshman defensive backs Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith...
Live from Columbia: Jimbo Fisher talks about the South Carolina game
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against South Carolina. The team goes to 4-3 on the season and faces a ranked Ole Miss team next weekend in their first game at home in over a month.
Momentum continues to build
Even head coach Shane Beamer admitted the 30-24 win over Texas A&M wasn’t always pretty, but the positive sentiment surrounding the program is impossible to ignore. The South Carolina football team has a four-game winning streak for the first time since the 2013 season and momentum continues to build in Columbia.
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
More recruit reaction from Saturday night at Williams-Brice
South Carolina won a big game at Williams-Brice Stadium, which hasn’t happened much over the last few years, especially with a bunch of recruits in town to watch.
