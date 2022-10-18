South Carolina is currently on a four game winning streak and is coming off of a big win against Texas A&M on Saturday night in Columbia. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2), who are now ranked No. 25 in the AP poll which is the first time they have been ranked since 2018, will stay in the friendly-confines of Williams-Brice Stadium next week as they will welcome Missouri to Columbia.

