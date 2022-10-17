Read full article on original website
gomarquette.com
MTEN To Close Out Fall Play At ITA Regional Championships
The Marquette University men's tennis team looks to conclude the fall portion of its 2022-23 campaign this weekend at the ITA Midwest Regional, hosted by Illinois. The Golden Eagles will send four players to the event, who will compete in both singles and doubles competition at both the Atkins Tennis Center and the Dodds Tennis Center in Champaign, Illinois. Traveling to Champaign are Blake Roegner, Thomas Nelson, Rami Scheetz, and Ian Brady.
Akron Leader Publications
Springfield man gets hole-in-one
GREEN — Springfield resident Rob Stopp, shown above, scored a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Raintree Golf and Events Center Sept. 20 during his Tuesday league play. Chip Westfall, secretary for the Tuesday league, said the 16th hole is a par 3 playing 154 yards from the white tees. He added that to make the shot Stopp teed up the ball and used a six iron, hitting a towering shot over the blue pin tucked back in the right corner. The ball landed about a foot past the flag and spun back into the cup for his first hole-in-one. Three other league members witnessed this feat, he added.
gomarquette.com
#MUBB Preseason Central
National Marquette Day Feb. 4, 2002-03 Final Four team honored Jan. 18. Marquette University men's basketball fans will have multiple opportunities to meet the team prior to the Nov. 7 season opener against Radford at Fiserv Forum. The program will host open practices on Oct. 14 (Marquette Faculty/Staff) and Oct....
gomarquette.com
Volleyball hosts Seton Hall and St. John’s over Fall Break
MILWAUKEE – The No. 19 Marquette University women's volleyball team resumes BIG EAST Conference action at home on Friday Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 against Seton Hall and St. John's, respectively. The matches over MU's fall break begin with a 7 p.m. opening serve against the Pirates on...
Milwaukee pro-soccer team announcement expected Wednesday
An announcement revealing the identity of a new pro-soccer team in Milwaukee is expected Wednesday afternoon.
gomarquette.com
WSOC Opens Road Swing at No. 16 Georgetown
The Marquette University women's soccer team (7-6-2, 3-3-1 BIG EAST) wraps up the road portion of its regular-season schedule this week with a pair of outings. The Golden Eagles travel to nationally ranked Georgetown (11-1-4, 7-0-1 BIG EAST) on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. CT. MU will then travel to St. John's for a 12 p.m. CT matchup on Sunday, Oct. 23.
gomarquette.com
WTEN Continue Fall Campaign at ITA Regional Championships
The Marquette women's tennis team travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan for the six-day ITA Midwest Regional Championship hosted by Michigan. The winners of each main draw (singles and doubles) will receive automatic berths to the ITA National Fall Championships. "The best collegiate players in the Midwest will be at this...
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Cincinnati Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Night Volleyball Tournament Roundup
CENTERVILLE — The Troy volleyball team advanced in Centerville D-I sectional action Tuesday night. Troy defeated Springfield 25-14, 25-22, 25-15. Troy, 17-6 and the fourth seed, will play sixth seed Beavercreek at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Centerville. Kasey Sager had nine kills and three blocks for the Trojans and...
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Sidney Daily News
Star athletes, educators to be inducted
SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools has announced the 28th annual Hall of Honor induction ceremony will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. A gymnasium reception will precede the induction ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.; the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. in the Sidney High School Auditorium. “It is...
As charter schools spread across Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to take hold
Charter schools have had a strong presence in Ohio, since being legalized in the 1990s. Currently there are over 300 active in the state.
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
3 Places To Get Sushi in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant offers fantastic sushi from the Michelin-starred chef Dante Boccuzzi. Patrons highly recommend the Zen roll (hamachi, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and yuzu) and the Goma roll (tuna, salmon, hamachi, avocado, kaiware, romaine lettuce, daikon, and cucumber wrap). If you're in a luxurious mood, you might want to try the oishi oishi, a lavish maki roll with lobster, sea urchin, Osetra caviar, gold leaf, and yuzu. They also have unique nigiri like unagi foie gras (barbecue eel, duck liver, umeboshi, and shiso) and surf & turf (seared Japanese Wagyu beef and king crab). If you have room for dessert, customers highly recommend the green tea creme brulee and tempura brownie.
Dayton superintendent named top in Ohio
She has also served in a variety of positions from classroom teacher and curriculum director to assistant principal.
Dayton officer named National Policeman of the Year
According to Dayton Police and Fire, Officer Thadeu Holloway was presented with the award by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Sidney Daily News
Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash
DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
Construction underway to prevent dangerous driving in Dayton
Authorities across the Miami Valley are trying to crack down on a dangerous driving behavior known as "hooning".
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
