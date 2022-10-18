ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Where are Mississippi university students from?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to eight public universities that are overseen by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL). Those eight universities are Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, The Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, The University of Mississippi and The University of […]
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Focused on Mississippi: Chair maker Greg Harkins

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – This Focused on Mississippi story is about an old friend, chair maker Greg Harkins. He’s doing what a lot of us are doing, keeping up with the times while recognizing what time it is. “Well, I’m realizing I’m not infallible. Not bullet proof.” In other words, Harkins is getting older […]
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Oct. 21-23

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 21-23) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Pumpkin Adventure – Friday & Saturday – Jackson Don’t miss your last chance to attend this year’s Pumpkin Adventure at […]
Mississippi police, schools receive federal funding

(The Center Square) – Grants totaling $4.5 million will be coming to police officers in Mississippi. Republican Mississippi U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services program will be doling out $3 million in funds to seven school districts for the School Violence Prevention Program and another $468,367 in the Community Policing Development Program throughout the state.
Statue dedicated to Emmett Till unveiled in Mississippi

GREENWOOD, Miss. — History is in the making in Greenwood, Mississippi as city and state leaders dedicate a statue to Emmett Till. The unveiling comes decades after the 14-year-old was kidnapped and brutally murdered by two white men after he allegedly “whistled” at a white woman. Hundreds turned out to see the first such statue […]
GREENWOOD, MS
Mississippi receives $4.5 million through COPS program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) reported Mississippi received $4.5 million through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0 million in School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant funding, while another district will share part of […]
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease

STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
PETAL, MS

