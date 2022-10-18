Big Ten Football in Week 7: Summing up the week that was for each Big Ten team with a GIF from The Office

Well, it wasn’t a crazy weekend, but it was an unpredictable one for sure around the Big Ten.

Michigan , well, the Wolverines certainly made a statement didn’t they against Penn State . And Illinois…anyone thinking that the Illini weren’t going to continue along a steady path this season were disappointed to see Bret Bielema’s program get a quality win this weekend.

And Michigan State looked good for one weekend. Wisconsin and Nebraska continued to underwhelm. And all we want to be is fully whelmed with these two programs. Is that too much to ask?

So here it is, a summary of each Big Ten team and the week they had in Week 7. The theme, as it was last week and the week before, is using a GIF from the hit show The Office.

Check out the week that was in the Big Ten!

h

h

No. 5 Michigan (beat No. 10 Penn State 41-17)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-the-office-murder-tv-3oooX87pROnnPMxjcZ[/embed]

No. 24 Illinois (beats Minnesota 24-16)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-the-office-diwali-tv-r8I7tDl75QLfh2SkpE[/embed]

Michigan State (beat Wisconsin 34-28)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/the-office-steve-carell-michael-scott-goEWraNuCucVi[/embed]

Purdue (beat Nebraska 43-37)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-B9KKBuOIp4zqI7Cll0[/embed]

Maryland (beat Indiana 38-33)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/sad-comedy-the-office-goQ4bc8X0Lh6w[/embed]

No. 10 Penn State (lost 41-17 to Michigan)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-nbc-the-office-tv-ZHnKJsXLI6ZClYFwzH[/embed]

Minnesota (lost 26-14 to No. 24 Illinois)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-the-office-tv-episode-819-b8RQzkElbBsXqEPF2X[/embed]

Wisconsin (lost 34-28 to Michigan State)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-the-office-diwali-tv-i7JBZ17h3gFJUKwzH0[/embed]

Nebraska (lost 43-37 to Purdue)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-the-office-tv-heavy-competition-LKP5dH6hzLniiRVNIp[/embed]

Indiana (lost 38-33 to Maryland)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-nbc-the-office-tv-ZCbzsTMZA2hO1ZXQqm[/embed]

1

1