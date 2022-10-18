ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Big Ten Football in Week 7: Summing up the week that was for each Big Ten team with a GIF from The Office

By Kristian Dyer
 5 days ago

Well, it wasn’t a crazy weekend, but it was an unpredictable one for sure around the Big Ten.

Michigan , well, the Wolverines certainly made a statement didn’t they against Penn State . And Illinois…anyone thinking that the Illini weren’t going to continue along a steady path this season were disappointed to see Bret Bielema’s program get a quality win this weekend.

And Michigan State looked good for one weekend. Wisconsin and Nebraska continued to underwhelm. And all we want to be is fully whelmed with these two programs. Is that too much to ask?

So here it is, a summary of each Big Ten team and the week they had in Week 7. The theme, as it was last week and the week before, is using a GIF from the hit show The Office.

Check out the week that was in the Big Ten!

No. 5 Michigan (beat No. 10 Penn State 41-17)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-the-office-murder-tv-3oooX87pROnnPMxjcZ[/embed]

No. 24 Illinois (beats Minnesota 24-16)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-the-office-diwali-tv-r8I7tDl75QLfh2SkpE[/embed]

Michigan State (beat Wisconsin 34-28)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/the-office-steve-carell-michael-scott-goEWraNuCucVi[/embed]

Purdue (beat Nebraska 43-37)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-B9KKBuOIp4zqI7Cll0[/embed]

Maryland (beat Indiana 38-33)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/sad-comedy-the-office-goQ4bc8X0Lh6w[/embed]

No. 10 Penn State (lost 41-17 to Michigan)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-nbc-the-office-tv-ZHnKJsXLI6ZClYFwzH[/embed]

Minnesota (lost 26-14 to No. 24 Illinois)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-the-office-tv-episode-819-b8RQzkElbBsXqEPF2X[/embed]

Wisconsin (lost 34-28 to Michigan State)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-the-office-diwali-tv-i7JBZ17h3gFJUKwzH0[/embed]

Nebraska (lost 43-37 to Purdue)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-the-office-tv-heavy-competition-LKP5dH6hzLniiRVNIp[/embed]

Indiana (lost 38-33 to Maryland)

[embed]https://giphy.com/gifs/theoffice-nbc-the-office-tv-ZCbzsTMZA2hO1ZXQqm[/embed]

Related
247Sports

Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment

Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9

Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
ALABAMA STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates Ohio State's chances of winning each remaining regular-season game after Week 8

The Ohio State football team came off its bye week and administered a public flogging of the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, winning easily and handily, 54-10. Seven games into the season and it’s pretty clear all of the goals Ohio State had at the beginning of the campaign are still in play, including a Big Ten championship and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff. But with the season a little more than half the way over, OSU has to finish.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could former Oklahoma 4-star edge rusher transfer to USC in 2023?

Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Weté has entered the transfer portal. USC could be a top landing spot for the former Sooner with ties to the USC football program. A former four-star recruit and a high school and college teammate of USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams, 247Sports considered Weté the top 2019 player to come out of the Washington D.C. area. He was also considered a top 200 high school recruit in the nation, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 8

It was a relatively light week on the Big Ten schedule in Week 8, but that doesn’t mean there was a lack of development in the Big Ten championship hunts. The Big Ten West took an interesting turn this weekend, much to the delight of Illinois on a bye week. In the east, Michigan had the week off while Penn State and Ohio State did what they needed to do in order to set the stage for next week’s big division showdown in Beaver Stadium. Here is an updated look at the Big Ten football power rankings after Week 8, which...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks now undisputed No. 1 team out west

Despite two of the top four teams in the conference not playing on Saturday, this was one of the more impactful days of the year in the Pac-12 conference. It solidified what fans in Eugene have felt for a few weeks now — the Oregon Ducks are the best team out west. With the No. 9 Ducks’ 45-30 dismantling of the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, it’s clear that Dan Lanning’s squad holds the top spot in the power rankings for the second week in a row, and gives them pole-position in the race to get to the Pac-12 Championship game. Both USC and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 1 in-state recruit commits to Nebraska

2023 four-star athlete Malachi Coleman has committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Coleman is ranked as the top prospect in the state of Nebraska by 247 Sports, On3, and Rivals. Coleman attends Lincoln East High School. Coleman’s finalists were Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, and USC. Landing Coleman is a huge win for Nebraska. 247 Sports ranks Coleman as the 67th overall recruit in the 2023 class, which makes him the program’s first top-100 recruit in the class. Coleman is listed as an athlete, but Mickey Joseph has reportedly recruited Coleman as a wide receiver. At Lincoln East, Coleman flashed potential on both offense and defense. Last season, Coleman had 17 receptions for 561 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 57 total tackles and 7.5 sacks, according to MaxPreps. Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska offers 3 JUCO recruits
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated Heisman Trophy odds: Bo Nix joins club of top contenders

Here at Ducks Wire, we’ve bided our time this season, waiting for the resume for Oregon quarterback Bo Nix to grow to the point where he garners national attention. For quite a few weeks now, I have been including Nix in my Heisman Trophy voting ballot, which often drew criticism from colleagues. After his performance against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, though, the national attention is finally coming. Nix has thrust himself into the Heisman conversation. With 5 touchdowns and near-perfect play in the top-10 win on Saturday, the Ducks’ veteran passer is now getting a lot of attention in the race...
EUGENE, OR
