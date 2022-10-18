ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera

Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows

Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

Wilco to Release ‘Cruel Country’ on Vinyl, Share Paranormal Video for “A Lifetime to Find”

Wilco’s 12th album, Cruel Country (dBpm Records), released May 2022, will now be available on vinyl and CD formats on Jan. 20, 2023. The 2xLP gatefold package for Cruel Country, created by Grammy-winning designer Lawrence Azerrad, features postcards, band photographs, and more, while the red and white vinyl LPs are limited to 5,000 copies and will be available at independent record stores.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics

Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
Rolling Stone

See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift

William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
NME

Ellie Goulding announces fifth album ‘Higher Than Heaven’

Ellie Goulding has announced her fifth studio album, ‘Higher Than Heaven’ – listen to the new single ‘Let It Die’ below. The record is due to arrive on February 3, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here), and follows on from the pop artist’s 2020 album ‘Brightest Blue’.
