2023 Rezvani Vengeance Is A Cadillac Escalade Under Its Armored Skin
Those who feel the need to survive a zombie apocalypse or nuclear meltdown in style might want to give the new 2023 Rezvani Vengeance a look. Based on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade on the GM T1 platform, the 2023 Rezvani Vengeance is the ultimate military/crisis/whatever-you-need all-terrain vehicle. Completely rebodied over its Escalade host model, the Vengeance’s cabin seems to be only slightly modified over that of the Escalade, while the powertrain lineup carries over from the Escalade, including an option for the blown V8 form the Escalade-V.
HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation
Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
Airbus Delivers First U.S. ACH130 Helicopter
Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH, Static AD_107) has delivered the first ACH130 Aston Martin Edition to a U.S. customer. The helicopter features a special interior and exterior livery created by the sports car maker. In May, ACH committed to producing a second batch of 15 ACH130 Aston Martin Editions of the single-turbine helicopter.
Stunning Van Vooren Bugatti Selling At No Reserve
Classic style meets innovative performance. In the late 1930s there was a bit of a culture war within the automotive performance community over which brand could make the fastest roadster. You had brands like Mercedes and even some American brands like Cadillac joining all the fun but there was always one company the best of them all. That manufacturer was Bugatti, a name now known worldwide for being virtually synonymous with the idea of a supercar. While that type of vehicle might be a relatively new concept, this particular car shows that Bugatti has always been about speed plain and simple.
7K- Mile Lamborghini Huracan Spyder In Stunning Color Combination Selling On PCarmarket
All-wheel-drive and a V10 is this car’s formula for success. Lamborghini, a brand known for its incredible competitive spirit and style unlike anything else on the road. One of their premium models, the Huracan, had a lot to live up to in its earlier years of production. This is, of course, because it was to be the successor to the Gallardo, a vehicle that no one thought would be possible to beat. Somehow, the Huracan figured out a way to do it and show the world just what Lamborghini was capable of in 2014. Just a few years later, in 2016, this particular Huracan was made reflecting the true intentions of its designers. What was that intention? Simply put it was to make the fastest, best looking, and most raw supercar on the market that would stay that way for years to come. This is evident from the fact that it still beats out most supercars made today, which is exactly why you need it.
Tesla combats frozen door handles with clever new in-app feature
Tesla is helping owners in colder climates combat the issue of frozen door handles with a clever new in-app feature that will unlatch them. Tesla rolled out an update for its Smartphone application late last week, with a new “Unlatch Door” feature that will help open the door with the touch of a button.
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L SUVOTY Review: Luxury on a Large Scale
Excellent McIntosh stereo and Uconnect infotainment system. The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L is the largest and grandest Jeep on the market, extending more than a foot longer than the shorter-wheelbase Jeep Grand Wagoneer, which is an already huge full-size SUV. It is a tale of two designs. The exterior...
Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws
Plenty of lawsuits over Ford's 6.0-liter diesel engine in F-250 and F-350 trucks means know what you're getting and how to fix it. The post Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Keanu Reeves Gives Inside Look Into Custom Motorcycle Company ARCH
Keanu Reeves has once again welcomed journalists into his ARCH motorcycle headquarters with Guy Pickrell from HotCars YouTube channel getting the lowdown on the plans for the motorcycle company. Both founders Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger talk about their plans for the company, as well as insights into the industry...
Mad Genius Sticks A Yamaha RD350 Engine Inside A 1960s Lambretta Scooter
Are you the kind of person who likes to come up with combinations that most people would never think of? If so, then you might appreciate this build from a guy named Kelvin. As he tells the story, he had a Yamaha RD350 sitting around, and then he obtained a frame from a 1963 Lambretta scooter. Synapses started firing in a particular way, and so he decided to see if he could do something amazing with that old Lammy shell. Thus, the Yambretta was born.
The new EV tax credits explained
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 revises electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid tax Incentives.
Supercar Drag Race: Chevy Corvette Z06 Vs. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Vs. Ferrari 458 Italia
The all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe and Convertible are easily two of the most in-demand and highly anticipated performance cars around. Since its market release, fans of the badge have been experiencing a hard time getting their hands on the limited 'Vette because only a couple of hundred will be produced.
Jeep Is Slashing Thousands off the Price of Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs
These new luxury SUVs will be much more affordable in 2023 The post Jeep Is Slashing Thousands off the Price of Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005476/en/ KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine (Photo: Business Wire)
GoCycle’s G4 Commuter Electric Bike Gets Sizable Price Cut
It can be argued that the most important part of any folding bike, apart of course from its drivetrain and ability to be ridden, is its folding mechanism. I’ve tried a good number of folding bikes—both electric and otherwise—and only a few of them could I really describe as easy and convenient to use. Although I’ve yet to get my hands on one, the GoCycle G4 is touted to be one of the best in the business.
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
First-Ever Video Comparison of ALL 2023 Toyota Crown Trim Levels
See all three 2023 Toyota Crown trim levels together side-by-side. Which one is your favorite?. Have you decided yet which grade of Toyota Crown is your favorite? If not, I may have found a way to help you. How about a full comparison of all trim levels?. 2023 Crown Features.
2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists
You may have already seen the contenders for the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year (if you haven't, you can check them all out here). Now, it's time to showcase the group of SUVs and crossovers that advanced past the others and made it to the final round of judging. Among the 33 different SUV nameplates and 45 variants that participated in the 2023 competition, this is the batch of SUVs that survived after an extensive evaluation process at California's Honda Proving Center. The SUVs that make the finals are subjected to an even closer inspection, highlighted by real-world road drives. Once that's complete, our judges enter a sealed room, where they debate each of the finalists ahead of a secret ballot. The vehicle that will take home the Golden Calipers this year will be revealed on Thursday, October 20.
Top 10 sleek yachts designed to transform the luxury automotive world
Though I’ve never been on a yacht, one thing is pretty clear – they’re cool as hell! These luxurious vessels are taking over water bodies, and are slowly becoming a preferred means to travel from one destination to another. How exciting would it be to explore beautiful locations in these exotic vehicles? I mean you now have yachts that function as solar-powered floating villas, while some are even inspired by sportscars! The yacht experience has been elevated to a whole ‘nother ball game. And, we’ve curated a collection of the best yachts we’ve come across. From a superyacht that doubles up as a submarine to a superyacht with a hollowed-out center – this collection of automotive designs will leave you completely impressed, and itching to get aboard one!
Brembo Sensify: Meet the Next Big Thing in Automotive Braking
Brakes haven't evolved much since four-wheel electronic antilock became mainstream, but I think I just experienced the next leap in braking tech: Brembo Sensify. With today's ABS, when you step on the pedal, pressure is distributed evenly to all four wheels, either directly or by wire via an external pressure source and often with a front/rear proportioning valve. Then, if traction is lost at one or more of the tires, a valve on a central hydraulic controller relieves some pressure to the slipping wheel(s) to regain traction. But today's best hydraulic valves can only open and close in roughly 20-millisecond increments, relieving about 5 bar (73 psi) of brake pressure each time. Drivers feel pulsations, as does the chassis. Both are happier without them, and Sensify eliminates them.
