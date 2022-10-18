AUSTIN, Texas — A week after Austin FC fans saw the team make history, they get to watch them again at the semifinals alongside two new honorary mascots. Before the match begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23, fans will get to meet two-month-old puppies Wolff Pack and Alright, Alright, Alright. Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) stated that the siblings came into their care after surviving parvovirus, which is a lethal virus when left untreated in puppies.

