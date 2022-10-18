ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Austin FC semifinal game has two honorary puppy mascots

AUSTIN, Texas — A week after Austin FC fans saw the team make history, they get to watch them again at the semifinals alongside two new honorary mascots. Before the match begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23, fans will get to meet two-month-old puppies Wolff Pack and Alright, Alright, Alright. Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) stated that the siblings came into their care after surviving parvovirus, which is a lethal virus when left untreated in puppies.
KVUE

Preview: Austin FC seeks first win over FC Dallas in Western Conference semifinal

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC will face FC Dallas this Sunday, Oct. 23, in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at Q2 Stadium. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. Austin FC advanced to the semifinals last Sunday when they defeated Real Salt Lake in a penalty shootout, 3-1, after extra time ended in a 2-2 score.
