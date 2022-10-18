ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Comments / 0

Related
103.9 The Breeze

Popular Washington Co. Diner Closing Its Doors For Good This Weekend

A popular Argyle restaurant has revealed they will be closing permanently this weekend. Restaurant and business closings are something we have unfortunately seen way to much of over the last few years. While the climate has certainly improved after many closed up shop during the toughest stretches of the pandemic, it is still tough for owners and local patrons to see their favorite shops and eateries decide to call it a day.
ARGYLE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations

There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
LATHAM, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone

Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy