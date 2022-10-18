ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Pumpkin Smash highlights Forest Preserve programs

It’s time to make plans to smash and compost your post-Halloween pumpkins and to learn about wild turkeys, milkweed, migratory birds and more. The Forest Preserve District of Will County is here to help with a wide variety of programs and hikes. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
Joliet Church Hosts Trunk-or-Treat Event

Faith Lutheran Church in Joliet will host its Trunk-or-Treat event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the church’s parking lot, 353 N. Midland. Parishioners will hand out treats from the backs of their cars. Games and crafts also will be offered.
JJC Medical Assisting Program Increases Enrollment

Joliet Junior College’s medical assisting program will accept more students than ever before with 32 spots available for spring 2023. “I am extremely excited to be able to grow the program and accept more students,” said Rudayna Jebara, program coordinator and assistant professor of medical assisting at JJC.
Illinois State Police Recognizes Officers Involved with Reducing Violence on Chicago Area Expressways

Expressway shootings down 42%, injury shootings down 45%, homicides down 83%. October 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of the Illinois State Police’s (ISP) push to reverse the increase in violence on Chicago area expressways. To recognize the ISP officers from across the state deployed to work in Cook County, District Chicago officers, as well as the Division of Criminal Investigation special agents, telecommunicators, air operations, crime scene investigators, those in forensic services, radio technicians, and everyone involved in supporting this mission, ISP is awarding these dedicated men and women the Violent Crime Expressway Ribbon.
Win Tickets to see Jinjer!

Listen to Elwood at 8:15am in the morning all week to win tickets to see Ukrainian metalcore band Jinjer with special guests, P.O.D., Space of Variations and Vended!. Coming to the House of Blues on Monday, November 7th (showtime is 5:30pm) Tickets will be on sale thru Ticketmaster.
