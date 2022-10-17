Read full article on original website
Antonio Conte Aware Of Cristiano Ronaldo Danger Ahead Of Manchester United v Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo’s danger ahead of their game against Manchester United on Wednesday.
Man Utd charged with failing to control players vs Newcastle after Cristiano Ronaldo and team-mates’ rant at referee
MANCHESTER UNITED have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players in the goalless draw with Newcastle on Sunday. The Red Devils were found to be in breach of FA Rule E20.1 after Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates protested the decision to disallow the striker's goal. United...
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
ng-sportingnews.com
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Premier League match
Manchester United continue a difficult run of three Premier League fixtures in six days when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. Last time out, the Red Devils drew a match for the first time under Erik ten Hag, as Newcastle United frustrated them to a goalless stalemate at Old Trafford.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo axed from Man United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving Tottenham game early
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag has taken the decision after Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the end of the 2-0 victory over...
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from Manchester United squad after storming down tunnel
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United’s squad to play Chelsea after being disciplined by Erik ten Hag.The 37-year-old will be training separately from the rest of United's first team squad for the next three days after leaving Old Trafford before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.The decision to punish Ronaldo is Ten Hag's, with the United manager holding responsibility for disciplinary matters, and it is understood that he has the support of the club's hierarchy. United say that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains an important part of the squad.In a statement,...
theScore
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores Wonderful Header To Open Scoring Against West Ham
Watch Darwin Nunez's brilliant header as Liverpool go 1-0 up at home to West Ham in the Premier League.
FOX Sports
European Court hears case by Barcelona fans over Messi deal
MADRID (AP) — The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardized Barcelona’s finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from a fan group in Lyon that...
Soccer-Coutinho needs 'little bit of luck' to find form, says Gerrard
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has backed attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to rediscover his form, saying the Brazil international needs "a little bit of luck" much like his team.
ESPN
Real Madrid breeze past rock-bottom Elche in comfortable 3-0 win
Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored to give Real Madrid a comfortable 3-0 win at bottom side Elche in LaLiga on Wednesday and the leaders also had three goals disallowed by VAR for offside in the build-ups. Madrid top the standings with 28 points, six ahead second-placed Barcelona...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Jorginho, David, Leao, Alli
Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, is seeking a rise in salary to £150,000-a-week before signing a new deal with the club. (Evening Standard) AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Leao amid interest from Manchester United. (Express) Inter...
France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation
LONDON (AP) — France star N’Golo Kante was ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury. Kante hasn’t played a game for his club or country since Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “From Now On They Are All Finals”
Jürgen Klopp is under no illusions about the position his team are in. After their poor start to the season, they sit in eighth place after nine games. Their next game is against West Ham. Usually West Ham in mid-October wouldn’t be a barn-burner, but now Liverpool are fighting an uphill battle.
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Fulham v Aston Villa
Losing to Chelsea in the current environment wasn’t a shock, but remains frustrating nonetheless. Looking to rebound from that, the Villa travel to take on Fulham. The London side, 12th in the table, have lost two and drawn one of the past three. A 4-1 Craven Cottage loss to Newcastle United was followed up with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium, and most recently a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Players to look out for include Aleksandar Mitrovic at striker, midfielder Joao Palhinha, and defender Tim Ream.
SB Nation
Swansea City 3-2 Reading: Slipping Standards
If you’d said before tonight’s game that Reading would lose 3-2 away to playoff-chasing Swansea City, I’d have been disappointed but not that angry. It’s a tough fixture and we were always up against it. The manner in which this defeat came though is oh so...
NBC Sports
Southampton battle to victory at Bournemouth
Southampton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium as Ralph Hasenhuttl grabbed a huge win to boost his hopes of staying in charge. Che Adams’ first half header was enough for Saints to secure all three points as they also secured their first shutout of the season. Caretaker boss...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 32: Gavi
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. What's better than having last year's Golden Boy winner in your midfield? Having this year's winner to pair with him. That's a luxury that F.C. Barcelona and Spain share now that Gavi has won the award.
Soccer-European game is not sustainable, says Super League backer
MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.
Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday’s game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee’s assistant.
