We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Steelers and Dolphins have played in some of the most memorable games in NFL history, which is why the league put this matchup into the Week 7 Sunday Night Football slot. It can also be a profitable game to wager on for new customers who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, which secures first-bet insurance up to $1,250.

2 HOURS AGO