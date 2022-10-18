Read full article on original website
Giants' crazy goal-line tackle leads to fourth straight win
The New York Giants completed their fifth fourth-quarter comeback of the season after getting goal-line stop on the final play of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Saints Remain in NFC South Race After Bucs, Falcons Losses
Bill Parcells said it best, "you are what your record says you are." If true, the NFC South has underachievers. The New Orleans Saints remain one game behind after NFC South leaders Tampa Bay and Atlanta were handed losses in Week 7. Carolina downed the Bucs 21-3. The Bengals defeated...
DK Metcalf Carted Off Field With Knee Injury
He appeared to suffer the injury on a catch near the end zone.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace
NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
Bill Belichick a Symbol of Bears Fans Frustration
It's true the Bears once considered Bill Belichick for their vacant head coaching position. They had better plans at the time, though: Hire Dave McGinnis, instead, then botch the hiring, get totally embarrassed, make Ted Phillips go explain Michael McCaskey's screw-up to the media and hire Dick Jauron. This was...
Watch: Tyler Boyd Makes Outstanding One-Handed Catch Against Falcons
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd made an outstanding one-handed catch on Sunday against the Falcons. He had four receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown in the first quarter, including a 60-yard score. Watch his one-handed catch below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.Make...
Falcons vs. Bengals Inactives: Dee Alford OUT, But Who Else?
The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are looking to string together their fourth week in five weeks on the road today against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3). The Falcons have been stung by the injury bug this week, losing cornerback Casey Hayward and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt to Injured Reserve (IR). However, the team also has some good luck, as cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebacker Mykal Walker are active this weekend despite having some injury troubles this past week.
Star Up, Star Down: The good and the bad from Cowboys win over Lions
After 5 games away with a thumb fracture Dak Prescott returned to the field on Sunday for a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. Here are some of the highs and lows from Dallas’ week 7 win:
Amid McCaffrey trade noise, Panthers defense preps for Tom Brady, Buccaneers offense
Panthers defensive coordinator Al Holcomb remembers his first Tom Brady moment. “It was with the New York Giants in 2009,” Holcomb said. “So I am familiar. I have played him it seems like just about every year I’ve been in the league.”. Brady was a 10th-year veteran...
NFL Week 7: Vikings Fans’ Bye Week Rooting Guide
The Vikings are off this weekend, meaning some fans might take the opportunity to head outdoors with their family or friends and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather in Minnesota on Sunday. Other Vikings fans will still be watching NFL football — and perhaps enjoying the stress-free experience of not caring...
‘His legacy is gonna live on’: Panthers players, coach react to Christian McCaffrey trade
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold hopes Christian McCaffrey wins a Super Bowl this season with the San Francisco 49ers. “I’m excited to see what he can do out there, to be quite honest,” Darnold said on Friday, “(He is) the best player I’ve played with, just the most discipline. Probably one of the best teammates I’ve ever had as well. ... If he does get a chance to compete in the playoffs, yeah, I’d be very happy.”
5 Things to Watch: Steelers vs. Dolphins
Fresh off a huge upset win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pittsburgh Steelers once again look to play the role of spoiler this weekend. Currently slated as touchdown underdogs on the road, it's abundantly clear that Vegas isn't giving the team much of a shot in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. For two teams looking to propel themselves into Wild Card territory, this is a primetime matchup in more ways than one.
‘Atlanta System’: A Look Behind Falcons Coach Arthur Smith’s ‘Tough’ Offense
Atlanta Falcons second-year coach Arthur Smith arrived in Jan. 2021 with a reputation. Smith spent the previous two years as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator, leading a top-3 rushing offense in both campaigns and fielding the third-best overall offense in 2020. And yet, Smith's first season at the helm showed...
‘The Best Guys’: Texans’ Tytus Howard Vs. Raiders Standout Maxx Crosby
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans right offensive tackle Tytus Howard is ready for a dogfight. The Texans' former first-round draft pick from Alabama State plays the game with an aggressive mentality and never backs down an inch. At 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, Howard has size, strength and power working to his advantage.
Panthers report card: How Carolina ran over the Bucs with a McCaffrey-less RB rotation
The Carolina Panthers had just lost a challenge. Instead of returning to the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense with a first down off an explosive play, the Panthers’ offense was faced with a second-and-10 situation at its own 23-yard line with 3:55 remaining in the third quarter.
Panthers Have Rejected Multiple Trade Offers Involving Its ‘Young Core’
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has had a busy week and as the November 1 trade deadline nears, his phone will continue to stay ringing off the hook as other teams continue to inquire about Carolina's top talent. On Monday, the Panthers sent wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona for a...
