Aston Martin Works Celebrates 50 Years Of The V8
Like so many other high-end automakers, Aston Martin has a heritage division devoted to preserving the classics. For the creators of the Vantage, this division is called Aston Martin Works, and every now and then, the division likes to take a trip down memory lane to recall some of its finest moments, like the incomparably cool V12 Vanquish. But now we're looking back at a smaller engine, or actually, the car it came in.
These are the five greatest Ferrari road cars
The 250 model line was the foundation on which the mighty Ferrari edifice was built, and by the late Fifties the company’s potent mix of glamour and performance had won it a global fan base. The California Spyder was dreamt up by John von Neumann, Ferrari’s US West Coast agent, who figured a racier convertible would suit his rapidly expanding showbiz clientele. Luigi Chinetti, a former Le Mans winner for Ferrari and a key consigliere, persuaded Il Commendatore to back it.
An Aston Martin Vanquish and 23 More Rare Supercars Are Heading to Auction This Weekend
Exotic cars are, by definition, difficult to come by. And yet Collecting Cars has amassed more than 20 such rarified rides for a special online auction. The MWVMNW Collection, which is up for auction until Sunday, October 23, consists of 24 coveted high-performance supercars that have come, astonishingly, from the garage of one owner. Included in the mix are treasured, low-mileage models from the likes of Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz. Leading the charge is a 2004 Ferrari Enzo. The prized Prancing Horse, which is reportedly one of only 40 delivered in black, packs a six-liter naturally aspirated V-12...
Aston Martin Highlights Valhalla Interior Design Process.
Development continues on the Aston Martin Valhalla. In a new video, the brand's design director Miles Nurnberger offers a look inside the supercar's cabin and explains some of the work behind crafting it. Nurnberger and his team have a model Valhalla where they can move around elements and adjust the...
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Grand Tour Presenter Richard Hammond Blasts ‘Just Stop Oil’ Protesters For Targeting Aston Martin
The Grand Tour host, Richard Hammond, has criticised protesters who have been spraying orange paint all over Aston Martin’s London showroom. Hammond’s second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop was released on Discovery+ yesterday, which he is now likely to get a similar backlash from the protesters, Just Stop Oil, as well as Aston Martin due to them restoring old cars.
Landmark Lamborghinis Charge Into Bonhams Bond Street Sale
A duo of landmark Lamborghinis, a 1969 Miura P400 S Coupé, and a 1981 Countach LP400 S Coupé, both offered from long-term ownership by the same family, will bring a little 'dolce vita' to the Bonhams Bond Street Sale, the finale of the Bonhams Collector Car Calendar on 16 December in London.
McLaren's F1 Cars Now Have Sponsor Stickers That Work Like Kindle Displays
The display tech will allow McLaren to rotate the brand insignia and ad message without having to apply and remove stickers from cars on the circuit.
