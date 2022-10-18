Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Child Endangerment Charge
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has been arrested for child endangerment following an investigation by law enforcement and human service agencies. The arrest originates from the Storm Lake Police Department responding to a call to the middle school on a report of suspected physical abuse to a child outside of school on September 19. Police then worked with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center to launch an investigation into the report.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Woman Arrested Near School for Driving While Intoxicated
A Storm Lake woman was arrested near a local school for operating a vehicle under the influence with children present. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers and members of the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Ambulance were called to the Storm Lake Elementary School at 1810 Hyland Drive at approximately 7:40 this (Fri) morning on a report that an adult female driver was slumped over the wheel of the vehicle in the student drop-off lane. Upon arrival, police found the woman, identified as 33-year-old Jushmine Hainrick, slumped over and unresponsive. Officers manually unlocked the vehicle from the outside to check on her welfare, and detected signs of alcohol impairment. Hainrick allegedly transported and dropped off two young children just prior to the incident. The children were found to be unharmed.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Accused Of Brandishing Pistol At Convenience Store Remains In Custody At Carroll County Jail
A bond review hearing for a Carroll woman accused of threatening employees at a local convenience store has been scheduled for next month. As of Friday, Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle remains in custody at the Carroll County jail on a $15,000 surety bond. She is being held on three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Carroll Police Department arrested Battle on Oct. 5. Authorities say she entered the BP Country Store on Highway 30 and pointed a 9mm handgun at three employees during a verbal exchange. Battle’s arraignment hearing is slated for Nov. 9, and her bond review hearing is scheduled for the following day. Each aggravated misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
Sioux City Journal
Milford, Iowa man suing Dickinson County deputy for false arrest, violation of freedom
SIOUX CITY — A Milford, Iowa, man claims in a federal lawsuit that his arrest by a Dickinson County deputy sheriff lacked probable cause and violated his U.S. and Iowa constitutional rights. Ryan Wolterman says Deputy Shawn Syverson violated his freedom from unlawful arrest in November 2020, when he...
nwestiowa.com
Driver arrested for OWI after rollover
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old rural Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gert Gerhardus Mare stemmed from him losing control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and rolling the pickup into the east ditch on the 4100 mile of Harrison Avenue southeast of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Graettinger Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man was arrested on drug charges and more after a traffic stop last weekend. Shortly after 8 pm on Sunday the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Ricky Cole in the 5000 block of 370th Street. The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation on the scene leading to Cole’s arrest on several charges including Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Suspended and No Proof of Insurance.
stormlakeradio.com
Lakeside Man Already in Federal Prison Sentenced on Other Charges
A Lakeside man, who is already serving time in prison for federal firearms violations, was sentenced last week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison on multiple state charges. 46-year-old Leonard Weimer pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense and...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Officials provide more information on Onawa bank robbery
West Monona County Community School District announced on its Facebook page that the schools had been placed all of their schools on lockdown due to a bank robbery
algonaradio.com
Humboldt County Man Charged in Insurance Investigation
–A Humboldt County man is facing a pair of felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, 21-year-old Cole Bryant Anderson of Rutland was arrested earlier this month on charges of Fraudulent Submissions and Forgery, both Class D Felonies. According to...
stormlakeradio.com
Alta Woman Receives Suspended Prison Sentence for Stealing Lottery Tickets
An Alta woman who was charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets received a suspended prison sentence this week in Buena Vista County District Court. 47-year-old Diana Stough previously pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Fraudulent Practice, a class C felony. The Defense counsel argued for a deferred judgment, but she was convicted by the court. Stough was given a suspended ten year prison sentence, and will be placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for the next three years.
nwestiowa.com
Pierson woman charged for OWI, marijuana
PAULLINA—A 20-year-old Pierson woman was arrested about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, near Paullina on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 20-21, 2022
4:54am: A deputy investigated a report of smoke in the 400 blk of Orchard Ave. 9:39am: A deputy was dispatched to an accident in the 1500 blk of 220th Street. Unit one was a white 2018 Dodge Durango being operated by Sealeana Smith (25) of Grand Junction. Unit two was a 2022 Ford F250 being operated by Dustin Dolan (22) of West Des Moines. Both vehicles were traveling westbound, Dolan was slowing down to make a turn and Smith struck the rear of his vehicle. Dolan’s vehicle had estimated damages of $10,000 and Smith’s had an estimated damage of $5,000. Smith was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
kicdam.com
Spencer Woman Sentenced to Prison for Buying Firearms for Felons
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer woman has been sentenced in Federal Court for purchasing guns for felons. 25-year-old Marissa Anderson pled guilty to False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm in March of this year. Evidence against her showed she had supplied 12 guns to five different people who were legally not allowed to own them. Anderson had also given a semiautomatic weapon to a felon then drove him around Spencer as he threatened another person with it.
kicdam.com
Cory Schuknecht, 42, of Sioux Rapids
Services for 42-year-old Cory Schuknecht of Sioux Rapids will be Monday, October 24th at 1:30 PM at First Lutheran Church in West Okoboji. Visitation will be at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake on Sunday, October 23rd from 4 PM to 6 PM. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in rear-end crash by Sheldon
SHELDON—One person was injured about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, when a car rear-ended an SUV on Highway 18 about a mile east of Sheldon. Nineteen-year-old Sarah Rae Jansma of Paullina was driving west when her 2006 Chevrolet Impala struck the rear of a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by 40-year-old Melissa Jo Baker of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Officer Jacobsma joins Sheldon police force
SHELDON—Greg Jacobsma is not new to law enforcement but for the first time in 15 years, he will be the rookie of a police department. The Sheldon Police Department had an opening when David Dykstra retired on July 1 and captain Scott Burtch turned to someone with more than a decade of experience.
KCCI.com
Former Lake City police officer pleads guilty to tampering with records
LAKE CITY, Iowa — A former Lake City police officer charged with felonious misconduct in office has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Aaron Alspach pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with records. Another former police officer, Anthony Snyder, and Lake City city administrator Eric Wood were also...
kiwaradio.com
Spencer Woman To Spend 18 Months In Federal Prison After Buying Guns For Felons
Sioux City, Iowa — A Spencer woman will spend a year and a half in federal prison after she bought firearms for felons. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Marissa Anderson of Spencer received the prison term after she pleaded guilty in March to false statement during purchase of a firearm.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Man Faces Felony Child Endangerment Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Hull man faces a felony charge after he allegedly drove drunk with kids in his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Orange City Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 52-year-old Ramon Manzo Hernandez faces a charge of Child Endangerment, a class C felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated.
