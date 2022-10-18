DULUTH, MN – Several children in our community and across the country suffer from a lack of technology and internet at home which has caused them to fall behind in their education. Recognizing the need for additional resources here in Duluth, the AT&T Foundation rewarded the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland with a $15,000 grant. Getting students the resources, skills, and opportunities they need to succeed is crucial to their futures.

