Pumpkin Palooza Hosted Families at Harrison Park
DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Parks and Recreation Department hosted a fun fall event today out in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Over in Harrison Park, the kiddos had the chance to get some free pumpkins and listen to some fall themed stories for this year’s Pumpkin Palooza. 100 pumpkins were...
Volunteers Joined The Lake Superior Rose Society in Tipping Roses For the Winter
DULUTH, Minn.–In a garden with over 2,000 roses, questions arise from how so many rose plants survive the winter. The Lake Superior Rose Society works vigorously to ensure that the historic Duluth Rose Garden stays in bloom for next spring. First, the roses are cut down and bundled with...
Annual Tipping Of The Roses, Volunteers Wanted
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, if you’ve ever wondered what happens to the beautiful red flowers at the Rose Garden in Leif Erickson Park during winter, you are in luck. Saturday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon the public is invited to help out in the Annual Tipping of the Roses.
The Beargrease Fur-K Brought Dog Owners Out to the Trails
DULUTH, Minn.–People and their dogs had the chance today to enjoy the outdoors and run alongside each other for a Fur-K. The Beargrease Fur-K event is the biggest fundraiser for the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon that happens in the end of January. But with no snow on the...
Sharps Materials Waste Bin In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department wants to remind anyone who has used or found biohazardous waste, such as syringes to properly dispose of the objects in the correct bins. In an effort to cut down on biohazardous waste materials, a sharps waste bin has been placed in...
Get Involved in Pollution Prevention Through “Adopt a Drain” Program
DULUTH, Minn.– Have you ever seen a storm drain that’s barely recognizable due to the litter that has piled up? Now you can take matters into your own hands and claim a drain to clear. The city of Duluth’s initiative encourages residents to choose a specific storm water...
Family Owned Farm Transitions from Flowers to Holiday Wreaths
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–Although summer gardening is over Duluth Flower Farm staff are busy transitioning to their fall and winter seasons. The owners of Duluth Flower Farm spend this time of the year getting ready for a busy holiday wreath rush. In the fall they go by Balsam Wreath and take tree branches and turn them into spectacular arrangements.
Fire Destroys Duluth Lakeside Neighborhood Garage, Items Inside
DULUTH, Minn. – A fire destroyed a garage, a vintage car, and other items inside it Thursday evening in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood. The Duluth Fire Department says they got word around 8:36 p.m. on October 20, 2022, of a fire inside a detached two car garage on the 3400 block of East Superior Street, near Washington Square.
Superior Fire Department Hosts Open House at Newest Fire Station
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–After three years of it being open, the newest fire station in Superior held it’s open house earlier today. After being completed in 2019, the Superior Fire Department postponed it’s open house for it’s new headquarters until now. People were able to stop by and check out all the current and historic firetrucks while getting a complete tour of the station.
Plans in the Works for Former Bagley Building Downtown
DULUTH, Minn.–The new owner of the former Bagley Jewelry building in downtown Duluth gave us a tour today of the historic property and an update on what’s moving inside. Maria McKechnie is the new owner of the building. She’ll be moving her current business, Northland Special Events, inside of the Bagley Building after housing her business across the street for nearly the past decade. McKechnie tells us she’s more than thrilled to anchor on West Superior Street for years to come.
Minnesota Fire Chiefs Gather At The DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Many of those who often put their lives at risk for us every day, are gathering in Duluth for the next few days. The Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association is using the time to share knowledge, solve challenges facing their departments, and learn about some of the new technology in fighting fires. Almost 550 chiefs and firefighters are here.
Prep Volleyball: Duluth East Notches Win #13 in Sweep Against Duluth Marshall
DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth East volleyball would pick up their 13th win of the season on Thursday, defeating Duluth Marshall in straight sets. The Greyhounds (13-9) will next play Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Roseville on Friday in Moorhead.
Duluth Police Dept.: School Resource Officers Are Coaches, Mentors, Social Workers
DULUTH, Minn. — Whether it’s building relationships with students, attending community events or after-school programs, the Duluth Police Department says that’s the majority of its focus for school resource officers. The Duluth City Council and Duluth School board recently approved a one-year contract for officers at Denfeld...
Wisconsin Scores Three Unanswered Goals as #10 UMD Drops 3rd Straight
DULUTH, Minn.- The 10th ranked UMD men’s hockey team opening up a four game homestand on Friday, falling to Wisconsin 5 to 2. Luke Loheit and Blake Biondi would be the goal scorers for the Bulldogs. UMD (2-3) will once again face off against Wisconsin on Saturday. Puck drop...
The Boys and Girls Club of the Northland Receives $15,000 Grant From the AT&T Foundation
DULUTH, MN – Several children in our community and across the country suffer from a lack of technology and internet at home which has caused them to fall behind in their education. Recognizing the need for additional resources here in Duluth, the AT&T Foundation rewarded the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland with a $15,000 grant. Getting students the resources, skills, and opportunities they need to succeed is crucial to their futures.
Wisconsin Men’s Hockey Earns Sweep over No. 10 UMD
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team hosted Game Two of the series, Saturday night with Wisconsin. The Badgers scored one in each period, shutting out the Bulldogs 3-0. UMD will look to bounce back when they host Cornell next Friday at Amsoil Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.
No. 4 UMD Volleyball Handles Minnesota Crookston
DULUTH, Minn.- The No. 4 nationally ranked UMD volleyball team hosted conference opponent Minnesota Crookston, Thursday night at Romano Gym. The Bulldogs handled business winning in three straight sets (25-12, 25-15, 25-11) keeping a perfect 30-0 record against the Golden Eagles. Fifth year senior Sydney Lanoue lead the way with 12 kills.
Update: UMD Teamsters Workers Reach Tentative Deal Before Planned Strike
(10/22/22) Update: University of Minnesota workers with Teamsters Local 320 have reached a tentative deal, which avoids a strike planned for next week, according to the union. The three-year agreement was made early Saturday morning at the negotiating table. “Next week’s strike has been called off, and the agreement will...
LSVOTF: Virginia Man Arrested After Having Many Drugs And Almost $100k In Apartment
VIRGINIA, Minn. — 22-year-old Tyler Lawrence was arrested after an investigation found many illicit drugs, firearms, and almost $100,000 in cash at his apartment in Virginia. The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) assisted with the arrest after executing a search warrant on the 100 block of 7th...
Top Play of the Week 10/21
ESKO, Minn- Nolan Witt of Esko football earns our top play of the week. The Eskomos completed a perfect 8-0 regular season on Wednesday with a 54-0 win over Duluth East.
