What has driven Yancoal’s (ASX:YAL) quarterly performance?
Yancoal registered an AU$1.9 million increase in cash position. Run-of-mine coal production during the quarter was 13.2 million tonnes. Since Friday (21 October 2022) morning, the shares are buzzing in the green territory. Shares of Yancoal Australia Limited (ASX:YAL) on Friday (21 October 2022) pushed higher on the ASX. The...
Why are Pilbara’s (ASX:PLS) shares down nearly 3% today?
Pilbara’s shares were trading at AU$4.94 per share, down 2.85% at 3.18 PM AEDT. This is in line with ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 2.38% lower at 15,401.40 points. On a sectoral front, materials was one of the worst performing sectors today. Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited...
How Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares have reacted to recent announcements
Fortescue (ASX:FMG) shares were trading 0.363% higher at AU$16.580 on the ASX today (as of 10:55 am AEDT, 21 October 2022) FMG’s share price has dropped over 16.22% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, as of 21 October 2022. Shares of Australian materials giant Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) were...
Here’s why Qantas’ (ASX:QAN) shares are trading higher today
The share price of Qantas Airways hit a new high today. Qantas is currently focused on its share buyback program. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) were trading higher on Wednesday, breaching the AU$6 mark for the first since COVID-19’s onset, despite no major price-sensitive news released by the company. The company’s share price touched a new 52-week high of AU$6.08 soon after the market opened today. The share price of Australia’s largest airline was trading 2.372% higher at AU$6.040 apiece on ASX at 12:09 PM AEDT today (19 October 2022).
What is weighing on Sezzle’s (ASX:SZL) share price?
On Tuesday, Sezzle said that it had entered into a new US$100 million credit facility. At 1.49 PM AEDT, Sezzle's shares were trading at AU$0.53 apiece, down 0.93%. Shares of Sezzle Inc (ASX:SZL) were trading lower on Wednesday despite no price-sensitive news shared by the company. At 1.49 PM AEDT, Sezzle's shares were trading at AU$0.53 apiece, down 0.93% on ASX. This underperforms ASX 200 index which was 0.44% up at 6,808.80 points.
What is happening with Piedmont Lithium’s (ASX:PLL) shares today?
Piedmont’s shares were trading at 0.85 apiece, down 7.10% on ASX at 12.34 PM AEDT. The company has been selected for a US$141.7 million grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE). Shares of Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) were trading lower on Friday despite no major price-sensitive news shared by...
Redbubble’s (ASX:RBL) share price falls 23% on quarterly update
Redbubble reported a 7% fall in its gross profit for the September quarter. During the quarter, the company posted EBIT loss of AU$17 million. Redbubble cash balance has fallen from AU$89.1 million to AU$74.9 million on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Shares of Australian retailer Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) were heading south on...
Novonix (ASX:NVX) requests trading halt; here’s why
Novonix shares froze on Wednesday (19 October 2022) morning. The shares are expected to commence normal trading on 21 October 2022 or until an announcement is made on ASX. Shares of Novonix last traded at AU$2.13 per share on ASX. Share price of Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX) is not going anywhere...
Sayona's (ASX:SYA) shares trading in green today
Sayona signed a Québec rail contract for its North American Lithium (NAL) shipments yesterday. The agreement is one of the recent steps taken by Sayona to resume production at NAL, along with the choice of a mining operator, L. Fournier & Fils of Québec. Shares of Sayona were...
How are these five graphite shares faring on ASX today?
Graphite is a widely used industrial element. Graphite also plays a key role in battery manufacturing. Graphite is a naturally occurring element which has multiple uses in our daily lives. The element is needed to produce several items such as pencils, lubricants, and electrodes. Graphite also plays a key role in battery manufacturing.
ASX 200 rises at open; Chalice Mining up over 7%
Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose marginally in the opening trade, falling 0.80 points to 6,778.40. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.97%. Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday after US stocks closed in the green on upbeat earnings, even as choppy trading...
How are Zip’s (ASX:ZIP) shares trading after quarterly update?
Zip shares were trading at AU$0.65 per share, down 0.77% on ASX today at 1.33 PM AEDT. On 20 October, Zip announced its Q1FY23 results for the three months ending 30 September 2022. The group's quarterly sales rose 19% from the previous year. Zip Co Limited’s (ASX: ZIP) shares were...
Why Super Micro (SMCI) stock price jumped today at market open?
The SMCI stock jumped over 15 per cent soon after the US market opened on Thursday. The company released its Q1 FY23 preliminary results on October 19. Super Micro Computer expects to exceed its prior financial guidance in the first quarter. The stocks of the information technology firm Super Micro...
Kalkine Media lists 5 consumer stocks to watch after latest CPI data
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) noted four per cent YoY growth in its Q2 FY23 net sales. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) would announce its Q3 FY22 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26. The net sales of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) rose nine per cent YoY. The US...
Should you explore these TSX industrial stocks in Q4 2022?
In Q2 2022, the total reported revenues of Canadian National were C$ 4,344 million. The EPS of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to the shareholders is at C$ 2.88. The stock price of Waste Connections grew by 11.34 per cent within a span of 12 months. Entering 2022 brought hopes for...
Kalkine : ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street dips on rate concerns | Kalkine Media
Australian shares are poised to end the week on a lower note following volatile overnight trading on Wall Street. The market sentiment was down amidst concerns surrounding aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, muted iron ore prices are expected to dent domestic mining shares.
How these 4 ASX tech stocks are performing lately
The economic contribution of Australian tech sector to GDP has increased over the years. On Tuesday (18 October 2022), the information technology index closed over 4% higher. The Australian technology industry is one of the biggest tech industries in the southern hemisphere, according to an analysis shared by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission. If the technology sector is classified as a single industry, it is the third-largest contributor to Australia's GDP, following health and construction sectors. As per the same report, the economic contribution of the tech sector to GDP has reached AU$167 billion in 2020-21, a rise of 79% since 2016-17.
Which ASX penny stocks outperformed the market on October 20? | Kalkine Media
The S&P/ASX200 was lower today, dropping 81.30 points or 1.20%. The fall came after an unenthusiastic night at wall street. The small ordinaries index, too, was treading in the same zone with a registered fall of 2.13% at 1:30 pm today. Despite the gloom that had engulfed the market today, some of the penny stocks were rocketing, defying the broader market movement. The stocks in focus are Tombador Iron (ASX:TI1), Icon Energy (ASX:ICN), MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX:MXC).
What is leading Saunders’ (ASX:SND) swift move into FY23?
Saunders delivered an improved financial performance in FY22. The company started FY23 on a solid foundation of a substantial order book of A$193 million. The PlantWeave integration is contributing to the company’s broader capabilities with clients receiving access to industrial automation and cyber security solutions. Saunders expects growth in...
How are shares of Australia’s ‘big four’ banks performing today?
CBA, ANZ, NAB, and WBC are among the largest banks in Australia. These banks are categorised based on their assets, market capitalisation, earnings, and customer base. The banking sector in Australia is primarily dominated by four banking institutions – Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA), Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ), National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB), and Westpac Banking Group (ASX:WBC). Hence, these four banking institutions are collectively known as the ‘big four’ banks of Australia.
