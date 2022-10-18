Read full article on original website
How are Allkem’s (ASX:AKE) shares reacting to quarterly update?
Allkem reported a rise in cash on a quarterly basis. The group revenue stood at AU$298 million in the September quarter. Lithium carbonate sales generated a revenue of nearly US$150 million during the quarter. Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) on Friday (21 October 2022) released its quarterly activities report for the period...
What has driven Yancoal’s (ASX:YAL) quarterly performance?
Yancoal registered an AU$1.9 million increase in cash position. Run-of-mine coal production during the quarter was 13.2 million tonnes. Since Friday (21 October 2022) morning, the shares are buzzing in the green territory. Shares of Yancoal Australia Limited (ASX:YAL) on Friday (21 October 2022) pushed higher on the ASX. The...
Novonix (ASX:NVX) requests trading halt; here’s why
Novonix shares froze on Wednesday (19 October 2022) morning. The shares are expected to commence normal trading on 21 October 2022 or until an announcement is made on ASX. Shares of Novonix last traded at AU$2.13 per share on ASX. Share price of Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX) is not going anywhere...
What is happening with Piedmont Lithium’s (ASX:PLL) shares today?
Piedmont’s shares were trading at 0.85 apiece, down 7.10% on ASX at 12.34 PM AEDT. The company has been selected for a US$141.7 million grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE). Shares of Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) were trading lower on Friday despite no major price-sensitive news shared by...
Why are Pilbara’s (ASX:PLS) shares down nearly 3% today?
Pilbara’s shares were trading at AU$4.94 per share, down 2.85% at 3.18 PM AEDT. This is in line with ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 2.38% lower at 15,401.40 points. On a sectoral front, materials was one of the worst performing sectors today. Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited...
Shree (ASX:SHH) uncovers pegmatite at historical work sites at Dundas, shares jump
Shree Minerals has identified pegmatite drill chips at historical work sites within the Dundas Project. The samples collected of the spoil will be assayed for lithium, the pathfinders Cs and Ta and REEs. A cultural heritage survey was completed within southern part of E63/2046 in October 2022. Shree plans to...
What is weighing on Sezzle’s (ASX:SZL) share price?
On Tuesday, Sezzle said that it had entered into a new US$100 million credit facility. At 1.49 PM AEDT, Sezzle's shares were trading at AU$0.53 apiece, down 0.93%. Shares of Sezzle Inc (ASX:SZL) were trading lower on Wednesday despite no price-sensitive news shared by the company. At 1.49 PM AEDT, Sezzle's shares were trading at AU$0.53 apiece, down 0.93% on ASX. This underperforms ASX 200 index which was 0.44% up at 6,808.80 points.
Why are Megaport’s (ASX:MP1) shares on trading halt?
Megaport has announced a temporary pause in trading today. The company has announced a trading halt pending an announcement. Shares of Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) have been placed on a temporary halt pending an announcement “Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused pending a further announcement,” Megaport said in an ASX filing earlier on Thursday. Shares of Megaport last (at 11:26 AM AEST) traded at AU$6.18, down 6.51% on Thursday.
How Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares have reacted to recent announcements
Fortescue (ASX:FMG) shares were trading 0.363% higher at AU$16.580 on the ASX today (as of 10:55 am AEDT, 21 October 2022) FMG’s share price has dropped over 16.22% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, as of 21 October 2022. Shares of Australian materials giant Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) were...
How have these five ASX stocks fared lately?
The ASX 200 closed 1.02% lower at 6,730.70 points on Thursday (20 October 2022). Nine out of eleven significant sectors closed in the red. The Information Technology sector marked the highest fall of 3.76%. The Australian stock market benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 closed in the red on Thursday (20 October...
How AMP’s (ASX:AMP) shares are faring after AUM slip
AMP Ltd (ASX: AMP) on Friday released an update on its third-quarter cash flows and assets under management (AUM). The financial services company said in an ASX filing that its AUM fell by AU$3.7 billion from AU$125.1 billion in Q2 of 2022 to AU$121.4 billion during Q3 of 2022. An improvement was seen in the net cash outflows -- AU$1.9 billion in Q3 21 to AU$0.8 billion in Q3.
What is leading Saunders’ (ASX:SND) swift move into FY23?
Saunders delivered an improved financial performance in FY22. The company started FY23 on a solid foundation of a substantial order book of A$193 million. The PlantWeave integration is contributing to the company’s broader capabilities with clients receiving access to industrial automation and cyber security solutions. Saunders expects growth in...
How these 4 ASX tech stocks are performing lately
The economic contribution of Australian tech sector to GDP has increased over the years. On Tuesday (18 October 2022), the information technology index closed over 4% higher. The Australian technology industry is one of the biggest tech industries in the southern hemisphere, according to an analysis shared by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission. If the technology sector is classified as a single industry, it is the third-largest contributor to Australia's GDP, following health and construction sectors. As per the same report, the economic contribution of the tech sector to GDP has reached AU$167 billion in 2020-21, a rise of 79% since 2016-17.
How BHP (ASX:BHP) shares are trading after production update
BHP shares were trading lower after the release of its first quarter production update. BHP has kept its FY23 guidance unchanged. Shares of BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) on Thursday were trading in the red, a day after the company released its first quarter production update. The Australian mining and exploration company on Wednesday had announced a sequential drop in copper production, while iron ore production rose in the quarter ending 30 September 2022. However, BHP’s management has reaffirmed all production and cost guidance for FY2023 in its quarterly activities report released on ASX on 19 October 2022.
How are these four ASX insurance shares faring today?
Insurance companies are known for compensating against any loss, damage, death or accident to both individuals and businesses. In Australia, the insurance market primarily consists of general insurance, life insurance, health insurance and travel insurance. Insurance can be defined as an affirmation offered to individuals and businesses by a company...
Novonix jumps 19.72% on ASX | Woodside production grows 52% | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded on a negative note, As of 20 Oct, 10:22 AM Sydney time, the ASX200 was lower, dropping 0.92 per cent to 6,737.40. ASX All Ordinaries was also lower, dropping 0.94 per cent to 6,934.20. The volatility index, The A-VIX was sharply lower today, dropping 7.84 per cent to 16.81 and setting a new 20-day low. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
ASX 200 closes in red; energy gains, utilities leads losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today (21 October), losing 49.90 points or 0.74% to end at 6,680.80 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 1.15% and 9.91% over the last 52 weeks. Utilities and A-REIT were the biggest losers, closing 2.11% and 1.51% respectively, while...
Kalkine : ASX to open lower. APA look to acquire Basslink
Australian shares are set to open lower this morning. The APA Group is looking to acquire Basslink. Origin expects Energy Markets Underlying EBITDA to be $500 million to $650 million and Beach Energy quarterly production is down 8% due to Cooper Basin flooding, natural field decline and unplanned outages.
How are shares of Australia’s ‘big four’ banks performing today?
CBA, ANZ, NAB, and WBC are among the largest banks in Australia. These banks are categorised based on their assets, market capitalisation, earnings, and customer base. The banking sector in Australia is primarily dominated by four banking institutions – Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA), Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ), National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB), and Westpac Banking Group (ASX:WBC). Hence, these four banking institutions are collectively known as the ‘big four’ banks of Australia.
Procter & Gamble, ASML earnings are out: Should you watch these stocks?
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) expects its Q4 FY22 net sales to be around € 6.6 billion. The ASML stock soared over five per cent in pre-market trading on Wednesday, following its earnings release. The earnings season is on track as several major companies have reported their quarterly earnings...
