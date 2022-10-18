The economic contribution of Australian tech sector to GDP has increased over the years. On Tuesday (18 October 2022), the information technology index closed over 4% higher. The Australian technology industry is one of the biggest tech industries in the southern hemisphere, according to an analysis shared by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission. If the technology sector is classified as a single industry, it is the third-largest contributor to Australia's GDP, following health and construction sectors. As per the same report, the economic contribution of the tech sector to GDP has reached AU$167 billion in 2020-21, a rise of 79% since 2016-17.

2 DAYS AGO