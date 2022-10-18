Read full article on original website
thelocalne.ws
No injuries in High Street crash
IPSWICH ― No injuries have been reported following a two-car collision on High Street. The crash happened at around 10:50 a.m. in front of the high school. When the accident was first toned out, the dispatcher radioed that the vehicles had pulled into the Little Wolf parking lot. Debris...
thelocalne.ws
Police advise residents to secure valuables after vehicle break-ins
IPSWICH – After a “significant increase” in vehicle break-ins in local communities, police Chief Paul A. Nikas has reminded residents to secure their cars and belongings. “Over the past few days multiple North Shore communities, including Ipswich, have seen a significant increase in motor vehicle break ins,”...
thelocalne.ws
Rowley Legal Notice: Marijuana cultivation, accessory building, self-storage
Pursuant to G.L., c. 40A, §11, and M.G.L., Ch. 40A, §5, and Section 7.8 of the Rowley Protective Zoning Bylaw (ZBL), and the Rowley Planning Board Rules and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the Rowley Planning Board will hold the following public hearings during a public meeting to be held on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 starting at 7:00pm in the Town Hall 2nd floor auditorium located at 139 Main Street, Rowley, MA:
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: Tax taking
To the owners of the herein after described land and to all. others concerned, you are hereby notified that on Wednesday,. November 2, 2022 at 4 o’clock in the afternoon, pursuant to. the provisions of General Laws, Chapter 60, Section 53, and. by virtue of the authority vested in...
thelocalne.ws
185 years ago today: I drive no cattle to Ipswich hills
There is no known written evidence that the noted author Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) ever set. foot in the center of Ipswich. He did visit the nearby towns of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Newburyport, on some of these occasions to give public lectures. However, he did tread within the town...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Kassner will bring high ideals and practical experience
Kristin Kassner will bring a unique combination of high ideals and practical experience to the. For 20 years, she was the town planner in Burlington; during that time, she honed her skills to bring people together to find solutions. During those years, Kristin worked, in her words, “among diverse parties...
thelocalne.ws
Three new firefighters are sworn into the town of Rowley
ROWLEY — Three new firefighters were sworn in for one full-time position and two call positions by the select board Monday evening. Chief Mark Emery presented three individuals, Denzel Boucher, Andrew Krajeski, and Blake Gondella, to the select board for appointment and swearing in. Boucher graduated with an associates...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Experience, balance, and positivity matter
News flash: Voting is important. More important is that I and my neighbors, my friends and fellow Ipswich residents, can maintain an open ear, an assumption of good intention, and a respect for each other, even if we do not agree on values and policies. We can choose kindness and...
thelocalne.ws
Artist out in all weather to capture nature’s “ephemeral beauty”
IPSWICH — The dunes at Crane Beach took center stage in the gallery at Hall-Haskell House recently. Artist Brett Gamache is a plein air landscape painter from Ipswich. He received his M.F.A from the University of New Hampshire and a bachelor’s degree from MassArt. Throughout his career, he...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: I hope my bedside lamp doesn’t give Bob Waite PTSD
My kind and attentive mother sent me your column. I attended Ipswich Junior High School for seventh and eighth grade, from fall 1972 through spring 1974. During those years, I, like you, suffered through the mandatory “industrial arts” (a.k.a. “wood shop”) in the old jail building, to which, I think, the school administration referred as “the annex.”
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Ipswich Republicans stand for civility, bipartisanship and common sense.
Given the recent attacks in this newspaper on the integrity of local Republicans and our candidate for state representative, Lenny Mirra, we, the past and present chairs of the Ipswich Republican Town Committee wish to set the record straight. The Ipswich RTC has always stood for listening to the concerns...
thelocalne.ws
Hello, you
Paul McGurin saw this guy sunning himself on Crane Beach Saturday. Rebecca Pugh talks about cormorants here.
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Don’t be fooled by the “democracy” diversion
Recently our paper has been chock full of letters calling for the election of people who just years ago would have been recognized as fringe leftist radicals. We’re told that only they will defend democracy. This is a diversion. Psychologists call it projection — a term that Psychology Today...
