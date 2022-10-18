Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
This Chautauqua County Pharmacy Is Closing Their Doors
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County pharmacy is closing their doors. Walgreens confirmed in a statement to WNY News Now they plan to shutter their Dunkirk location next month. Located at 327 Main Street, the chain’s last day in business is Monday, November 14. Before that...
Waterkeeper study shows 100 percent of local waters tested have PFAS pollution
A new national study serves as a wake up call when it comes to widespread PFAS pollution in our surface waters both across the United States, and here at home in Western New York.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Department of Health Reports 10 Cases of Monekypox in the County
The Erie County Department of Health has announced that there have been no new cases of monkeypox in Erie County since the first week of September. The total number of cases in the county since July 2022 remains 10. The Erie County Department of Health said while the number of...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown’s New City-Wide Alert System Is Now Operational
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new way to keep those in Jamestown up-to-date with municipal news is up and running. Installed by Alertmedia out of Austin Texas, this new city-wide alert system was first introduced by Mayor Eddie Sundquist and approved for purchase by city council over the summer.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
erienewsnow.com
Social Security Checks To Increase
Like thousands of local seniors, Claudia Schneider watched her finances in the last year. "I find that I am going into my savings more than I was," she said. "It's unbelievable when you go to the stores and you say, 'Gee, I don't think I paid that much for this just last week.'" she said.
wnynewsnow.com
Domestic Dispute Reported At Jamestown Police Headquarters
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old woman faces several charges following an alleged domestic dispute in the reception area of Jamestown Police headquarters. Officers charged Jamie Warner with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration following the incident on Thursday evening. While police were investigating the crime, Warner...
Man fights to stay in Buffalo home that was never his
Army veteran James Moye has welcomed friends to the place he's called home on Leroy Avenue for more than 25 years.
wnynewsnow.com
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
wnynewsnow.com
Walmart Shoplifting Calls Keep Police Busy In Lakewood This Weekend
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A slew of shoplifting calls at the Lakewood Walmart, some of which were reported just minutes apart, kept police busy this weekend. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday 45-year-old Ailisa Fisher, along with two other women, were stopped by store employees for allegedly shoplifting, stealing merchandise worth more than $250 dollars.
SPCA serving Erie Co. overwhelmed, local animal control centers adopt out dogs
The SPCA of Erie County is full, leaving local animal control centers to adopt out animals from their facilities
wnynewsnow.com
Sunshine With Above Average Temperatures Through Tuesday
JAMESTOWN – High Pressure continues it’s hold on our Weather, with dry and warmer weather in place through Tuesday. Partly to mostly sunny skies for Sunday with high temperatures near 70. Mostly clear skies overnight Sunday with low temperatures in the upper-30’s. Quiet weather will continue for...
wnynewsnow.com
Victim Pulls Fire Alarm In Call For Help During Jamestown Fight
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown say a victim involved in a fight on the city’s northside pulled a fire alarm in a plea for help. The call came in to both Jamestown Police officers and firefighters just before 10 o’clock on Thursday night.
What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?
When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
wnynewsnow.com
Man Charged With DWI Following Town of Busti Crash
BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – A 26-year-old Jamestown man was accused of driving drunk and high after crashing his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the single vehicle car crash on Hunt Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on...
wnynewsnow.com
One Dead In Rollover Crash
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – One person died following a rollover vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County. The accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret west of Fredonia around 8 p.m. Wednesday. New York State Police report 41-year-old Mark Daniels, of Fredonia, was pronounced deceased...
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
Family of Orchard Park man killed in Tampa continuing to look for answers
TAMPA, F.L. (WIVB) — The family of an Orchard Park native who was killed in South Florida last month is demanding answers. Carson Senfield’s family never imagined their son’s 19th birthday would also be his last. Senfield was a student at the University of Tampa. Last month, on his birthday, he was killed while attempting […]
