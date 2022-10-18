ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

This Chautauqua County Pharmacy Is Closing Their Doors

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County pharmacy is closing their doors. Walgreens confirmed in a statement to WNY News Now they plan to shutter their Dunkirk location next month. Located at 327 Main Street, the chain’s last day in business is Monday, November 14. Before that...
Jamestown’s New City-Wide Alert System Is Now Operational

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new way to keep those in Jamestown up-to-date with municipal news is up and running. Installed by Alertmedia out of Austin Texas, this new city-wide alert system was first introduced by Mayor Eddie Sundquist and approved for purchase by city council over the summer.
Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
Social Security Checks To Increase

Like thousands of local seniors, Claudia Schneider watched her finances in the last year. "I find that I am going into my savings more than I was," she said. "It's unbelievable when you go to the stores and you say, 'Gee, I don't think I paid that much for this just last week.'" she said.
Domestic Dispute Reported At Jamestown Police Headquarters

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old woman faces several charges following an alleged domestic dispute in the reception area of Jamestown Police headquarters. Officers charged Jamie Warner with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration following the incident on Thursday evening. While police were investigating the crime, Warner...
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County

STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
Walmart Shoplifting Calls Keep Police Busy In Lakewood This Weekend

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A slew of shoplifting calls at the Lakewood Walmart, some of which were reported just minutes apart, kept police busy this weekend. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday 45-year-old Ailisa Fisher, along with two other women, were stopped by store employees for allegedly shoplifting, stealing merchandise worth more than $250 dollars.
Sunshine With Above Average Temperatures Through Tuesday

JAMESTOWN – High Pressure continues it’s hold on our Weather, with dry and warmer weather in place through Tuesday. Partly to mostly sunny skies for Sunday with high temperatures near 70. Mostly clear skies overnight Sunday with low temperatures in the upper-30’s. Quiet weather will continue for...
What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?

When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
Man Charged With DWI Following Town of Busti Crash

BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – A 26-year-old Jamestown man was accused of driving drunk and high after crashing his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the single vehicle car crash on Hunt Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on...
One Dead In Rollover Crash

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – One person died following a rollover vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County. The accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret west of Fredonia around 8 p.m. Wednesday. New York State Police report 41-year-old Mark Daniels, of Fredonia, was pronounced deceased...
