What has driven Yancoal’s (ASX:YAL) quarterly performance?
Yancoal registered an AU$1.9 million increase in cash position. Run-of-mine coal production during the quarter was 13.2 million tonnes. Since Friday (21 October 2022) morning, the shares are buzzing in the green territory. Shares of Yancoal Australia Limited (ASX:YAL) on Friday (21 October 2022) pushed higher on the ASX. The...
How are Allkem’s (ASX:AKE) shares reacting to quarterly update?
Allkem reported a rise in cash on a quarterly basis. The group revenue stood at AU$298 million in the September quarter. Lithium carbonate sales generated a revenue of nearly US$150 million during the quarter. Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) on Friday (21 October 2022) released its quarterly activities report for the period...
What is weighing on Sezzle’s (ASX:SZL) share price?
On Tuesday, Sezzle said that it had entered into a new US$100 million credit facility. At 1.49 PM AEDT, Sezzle's shares were trading at AU$0.53 apiece, down 0.93%. Shares of Sezzle Inc (ASX:SZL) were trading lower on Wednesday despite no price-sensitive news shared by the company. At 1.49 PM AEDT, Sezzle's shares were trading at AU$0.53 apiece, down 0.93% on ASX. This underperforms ASX 200 index which was 0.44% up at 6,808.80 points.
What is leading Saunders’ (ASX:SND) swift move into FY23?
Saunders delivered an improved financial performance in FY22. The company started FY23 on a solid foundation of a substantial order book of A$193 million. The PlantWeave integration is contributing to the company’s broader capabilities with clients receiving access to industrial automation and cyber security solutions. Saunders expects growth in...
How Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares have reacted to recent announcements
Fortescue (ASX:FMG) shares were trading 0.363% higher at AU$16.580 on the ASX today (as of 10:55 am AEDT, 21 October 2022) FMG’s share price has dropped over 16.22% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, as of 21 October 2022. Shares of Australian materials giant Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) were...
How are these four ASX insurance shares faring today?
Insurance companies are known for compensating against any loss, damage, death or accident to both individuals and businesses. In Australia, the insurance market primarily consists of general insurance, life insurance, health insurance and travel insurance. Insurance can be defined as an affirmation offered to individuals and businesses by a company...
How are ASX banking penny stocks performing today? | Kalkine Media
The Australian market was trading in the green territory, gaining 0.58% in the afternoon. Over the last five days, the benchmark index has gained 2.57% but is down 8.41% for the last year. The small ordinaries index, too, noted a gain worth 0.4% by 1:45 PM. The stocks we explore in this segment are- BNK Banking Corporation (ASX:BBC), Yellow Brick Road (ASX:YBR), Kina Securities (ASX:KSL).
Why are NOVONIX (ASX:NVX) shares trading nearly 11% higher today?
NOVONIX announced that its Anode Materials division has been chosen for negotiations to receive funding of US$150 million from the US Department of Energy. Post this update, NOVONIX’s shares were trading 10.978% stronger on the ASX at 1:15 PM AEDT. Today, the battery material explorer NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) shared...
Kalkine: ASX plunges 0.79% | Allkem reports $298m revenue for the September quarter
The Australian sharemarket opened flat today. The ASX200 index was lower, dropping 0.79 per cent. ASX All Ordinaries index was also lower, dropping 0.73 per cent. Meanwhile, the volatility index, the A-VIX, was sharply lower today morning, dropping 6.12 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian market commentary, stock market news, business news and more.
What is happening with Piedmont Lithium’s (ASX:PLL) shares today?
Piedmont’s shares were trading at 0.85 apiece, down 7.10% on ASX at 12.34 PM AEDT. The company has been selected for a US$141.7 million grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE). Shares of Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) were trading lower on Friday despite no major price-sensitive news shared by...
Novonix jumps 19.72% on ASX | Woodside production grows 52% | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded on a negative note, As of 20 Oct, 10:22 AM Sydney time, the ASX200 was lower, dropping 0.92 per cent to 6,737.40. ASX All Ordinaries was also lower, dropping 0.94 per cent to 6,934.20. The volatility index, The A-VIX was sharply lower today, dropping 7.84 per cent to 16.81 and setting a new 20-day low. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
Redbubble’s (ASX:RBL) share price falls 23% on quarterly update
Redbubble reported a 7% fall in its gross profit for the September quarter. During the quarter, the company posted EBIT loss of AU$17 million. Redbubble cash balance has fallen from AU$89.1 million to AU$74.9 million on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Shares of Australian retailer Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) were heading south on...
Which ASX penny stocks outperformed the market on October 20? | Kalkine Media
The S&P/ASX200 was lower today, dropping 81.30 points or 1.20%. The fall came after an unenthusiastic night at wall street. The small ordinaries index, too, was treading in the same zone with a registered fall of 2.13% at 1:30 pm today. Despite the gloom that had engulfed the market today, some of the penny stocks were rocketing, defying the broader market movement. The stocks in focus are Tombador Iron (ASX:TI1), Icon Energy (ASX:ICN), MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX:MXC).
Here’s why Qantas’ (ASX:QAN) shares are trading higher today
The share price of Qantas Airways hit a new high today. Qantas is currently focused on its share buyback program. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) were trading higher on Wednesday, breaching the AU$6 mark for the first since COVID-19’s onset, despite no major price-sensitive news released by the company. The company’s share price touched a new 52-week high of AU$6.08 soon after the market opened today. The share price of Australia’s largest airline was trading 2.372% higher at AU$6.040 apiece on ASX at 12:09 PM AEDT today (19 October 2022).
Shree (ASX:SHH) uncovers pegmatite at historical work sites at Dundas, shares jump
Shree Minerals has identified pegmatite drill chips at historical work sites within the Dundas Project. The samples collected of the spoil will be assayed for lithium, the pathfinders Cs and Ta and REEs. A cultural heritage survey was completed within southern part of E63/2046 in October 2022. Shree plans to...
How BHP (ASX:BHP) shares are trading after production update
BHP shares were trading lower after the release of its first quarter production update. BHP has kept its FY23 guidance unchanged. Shares of BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) on Thursday were trading in the red, a day after the company released its first quarter production update. The Australian mining and exploration company on Wednesday had announced a sequential drop in copper production, while iron ore production rose in the quarter ending 30 September 2022. However, BHP’s management has reaffirmed all production and cost guidance for FY2023 in its quarterly activities report released on ASX on 19 October 2022.
Kalkine : ASX to open lower. APA look to acquire Basslink
Australian shares are set to open lower this morning. The APA Group is looking to acquire Basslink. Origin expects Energy Markets Underlying EBITDA to be $500 million to $650 million and Beach Energy quarterly production is down 8% due to Cooper Basin flooding, natural field decline and unplanned outages.
ASX 200 rises at open; Chalice Mining up over 7%
Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose marginally in the opening trade, falling 0.80 points to 6,778.40. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.97%. Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday after US stocks closed in the green on upbeat earnings, even as choppy trading...
ASX 200 closes in red; energy gains, utilities leads losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today (21 October), losing 49.90 points or 0.74% to end at 6,680.80 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 1.15% and 9.91% over the last 52 weeks. Utilities and A-REIT were the biggest losers, closing 2.11% and 1.51% respectively, while...
Why Super Micro (SMCI) stock price jumped today at market open?
The SMCI stock jumped over 15 per cent soon after the US market opened on Thursday. The company released its Q1 FY23 preliminary results on October 19. Super Micro Computer expects to exceed its prior financial guidance in the first quarter. The stocks of the information technology firm Super Micro...
