Read full article on original website
Related
CAA has low expectations for HBCUs in inaugural season
Hampton and North Carolina A&T will have to earn their respect in the Colonia Athletic Association. The post CAA has low expectations for HBCUs in inaugural season appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
MEAC Basketball: Norfolk State expected to three-peat
Norfolk State has had a chokehold on the MEAC the last two years. Can it keep it up in 2023? The post MEAC Basketball: Norfolk State expected to three-peat appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Delaware State assistant Bryan Bossard passes away
Delaware State assistant Bryan Bossard has passed away. The post Delaware State assistant Bryan Bossard passes away appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
'Last year wasn't a fluke': BGA wins second consecutive TSSAA volleyball state championship
MURFREESBORO — When Battle Ground Academy won its first volleyball state title last season, the Lady Wildcats knew that expectations would be raised for them entering this season with the core of that team returning. Consider those expectations met. In the class of Division II-A from the opening set...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Huskies Make a Point to Get Kalepo, Mele Playing Time on Game Day
Defensive linemen and linebackers regularly rotate in and out on game day for the University of Washington football team, such are the physical demands of their positions. Same with running backs and wide receivers. There are plenty of interchangeable parts to go around. However, starting Husky offensive linemen typically remain...
Ashley volleyball repeats as Mideastern Conference champions in win over Hoggard
The high school volleyball season in the Wilmington area has been hard to predict in 2022, but one constant emerged as Ashley defeated Hoggard for the Mideastern Conference championship on Wednesday. The Screaming Eagles defeated their cross-town rival, 3-1, solidifying their dominance in a 25-19 final set. The win marks...
packinsider.com
NC State 2023 Football Commits Week 9 Report
This past weekend marked the 9th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the 2023 NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Cornerback Brandon Cisse had 5 receptions for 58 yards and 2 touchdowns, 2 carries for 24 yards, 4 tackles, returned a recovery for a score and had a pass breakup in Lakewood’s 50-22 victory over Marlboro County.
bladenonline.com
Middle School Football: Whiteville Central 22, Bladenboro 6
BLADENBORO – Whiteville Central defeated Bladenboro 22-6 Tuesday night in Waccamaw Middle School Conference football action. Central scored on its first possession of the game and added the conversion for an 8-0 lead. The Bulldogs battled back with a touchdown drive of their own. Quarterback Ashton Davis tossed a 3-yard pass to Devan Stanley for the Bulldog touchdown.
NCHSAA, NCISAA fall sports playoff updates for Gastonia, Shelby area teams
Pairings for the NCHSAA high school tennis playoffs were announced Monday. Here are the area teams set for first round play on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Winners advance to the second round on Oct. 25, with third round play on Oct. 31. Regional finals are on Nov. 2, with state championships contested on Nov. 5. The state volleyball playoff brackets will be unveiled Thursday, Oct. 20. Football and boys soccer playoff pairings are announced Oct. 28 and 29....
Lake Norman games to watch this week includes No. 15 Mooresville at A.L. Brown
Each week, we’ll highlight a must-watch high school game (or two) and the top high school athlete of the week in the Lake Norman area.
Comments / 0