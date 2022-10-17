ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Huskies Make a Point to Get Kalepo, Mele Playing Time on Game Day

Defensive linemen and linebackers regularly rotate in and out on game day for the University of Washington football team, such are the physical demands of their positions. Same with running backs and wide receivers. There are plenty of interchangeable parts to go around. However, starting Husky offensive linemen typically remain...
SEATTLE, WA
packinsider.com

NC State 2023 Football Commits Week 9 Report

This past weekend marked the 9th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the 2023 NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Cornerback Brandon Cisse had 5 receptions for 58 yards and 2 touchdowns, 2 carries for 24 yards, 4 tackles, returned a recovery for a score and had a pass breakup in Lakewood’s 50-22 victory over Marlboro County.
RALEIGH, NC
bladenonline.com

Middle School Football: Whiteville Central 22, Bladenboro 6

BLADENBORO – Whiteville Central defeated Bladenboro 22-6 Tuesday night in Waccamaw Middle School Conference football action. Central scored on its first possession of the game and added the conversion for an 8-0 lead. The Bulldogs battled back with a touchdown drive of their own. Quarterback Ashton Davis tossed a 3-yard pass to Devan Stanley for the Bulldog touchdown.
WHITEVILLE, NC
The Gaston Gazette

NCHSAA, NCISAA fall sports playoff updates for Gastonia, Shelby area teams

Pairings for the NCHSAA high school tennis playoffs were announced Monday. Here are the area teams set for first round play on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Winners advance to the second round on Oct. 25, with third round play on Oct. 31. Regional finals are on Nov. 2, with state championships contested on Nov. 5. The state volleyball playoff brackets will be unveiled Thursday, Oct. 20. Football and boys soccer playoff pairings are announced Oct. 28 and 29....
SHELBY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy