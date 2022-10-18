The Buffalo Bills enter the bye week in the driver’s seat for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Following their latest win, a 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo sits at 5-1. More importantly, the team has head-to-head wins over their main competition in the conference. The Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Chiefs all sit atop their respective divisions at this point in the season and Buffalo has victories over all of them.

