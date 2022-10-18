Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
Related
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. The Titans are a 2.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 7...
Colts get Big Bump in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings
How far did the Indianapolis Colts rise in ESPN's Power Rankings after avenging their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Titans' Derrick Henry on verge of making history in Week 7 vs. Colts
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is on the cusp of having a potentially historic day in front of the home fans inside Nissan Stadium during a divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. As many of you already know, the Alabama product recently surpassed 7,000 rushing yards...
Yardbarker
Texans vs. Raiders: How Do The Offensive Lines Rank?
The Las Vegas Raiders are just days away from hosting a 1-3-1 Houston Texans team as they look to start turning things around. As any well-informed fan knows, it all starts in the trenches on Sunday. So, how are the offensive lines looking for Josh McDaniels and Lovie Smith ahead of Texans vs. Raiders?
Raiders TE Darren Waller Likely to Miss Sunday vs. Texans
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday and is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Waller is in line to miss his second consecutive game as he continues to nurse his hamstring injury. It...
Titans have chance for 2nd straight season sweep of Colts
The Titans swept the season series in 2002 in the first year these teams became division rivals in the new AFC South
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 injury report: Wednesday
The bye week is officially in the rearview mirror as the Tennessee Titans now shift their focus toward the first of 12 straight games to close out the regular season. The Titans (3-2) host the Colts (3-2-1) on Sunday in a battle for sole possession of first place in the AFC South.
Atop AFC South, Titans have rare chance to sweep Colts again
The Tennessee Titans know only too well how much the Indianapolis Colts and their owner Jim Irsay want to flip the script in this AFC South rivalry
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) are set to complete their season series in Week 7 with a matchup at Nissan Stadium. Looking to even the series, the Colts are coming off their first divisional win against a divisional opponent while the Titans are coming off their bye week.
Yardbarker
Colts LB Shaq Leonard (concussion) returns to practice
Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard returned to practice Wednesday, albeit wearing a red non-contact jersey. Leonard has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and injuring his nose in his Week 4 season debut against Tennessee. Leonard has yet to play a full game in 2022. He had offseason back...
Bills have ‘no excuse to not get the AFC’s No. 1 seed’ (Week 7 power rankings)
The Buffalo Bills enter the bye week in the driver’s seat for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Following their latest win, a 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo sits at 5-1. More importantly, the team has head-to-head wins over their main competition in the conference. The Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Chiefs all sit atop their respective divisions at this point in the season and Buffalo has victories over all of them.
Yardbarker
Report: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home
The Indianapolis Colts waived embattled-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following their Week 1 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. Blankenship missed the 42-yard game winner against the Texans, and it was the last kick he attempted for Indianapolis. Blankenship is back in the NFL according to a report from Adam Schefter. "Cardinals...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) are favored by 6.5 points as they battle to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. The contest’s point total is 51. Chargers vs. Seahawks Predictions. Chargers vs. Seahawks...
Comments / 0