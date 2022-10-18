Read full article on original website
How are Allkem’s (ASX:AKE) shares reacting to quarterly update?
Allkem reported a rise in cash on a quarterly basis. The group revenue stood at AU$298 million in the September quarter. Lithium carbonate sales generated a revenue of nearly US$150 million during the quarter. Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) on Friday (21 October 2022) released its quarterly activities report for the period...
What is weighing on Sezzle’s (ASX:SZL) share price?
On Tuesday, Sezzle said that it had entered into a new US$100 million credit facility. At 1.49 PM AEDT, Sezzle's shares were trading at AU$0.53 apiece, down 0.93%. Shares of Sezzle Inc (ASX:SZL) were trading lower on Wednesday despite no price-sensitive news shared by the company. At 1.49 PM AEDT, Sezzle's shares were trading at AU$0.53 apiece, down 0.93% on ASX. This underperforms ASX 200 index which was 0.44% up at 6,808.80 points.
How Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares have reacted to recent announcements
Fortescue (ASX:FMG) shares were trading 0.363% higher at AU$16.580 on the ASX today (as of 10:55 am AEDT, 21 October 2022) FMG’s share price has dropped over 16.22% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, as of 21 October 2022. Shares of Australian materials giant Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) were...
Why are Pilbara’s (ASX:PLS) shares down nearly 3% today?
Pilbara’s shares were trading at AU$4.94 per share, down 2.85% at 3.18 PM AEDT. This is in line with ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 2.38% lower at 15,401.40 points. On a sectoral front, materials was one of the worst performing sectors today. Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited...
Novonix (ASX:NVX) requests trading halt; here’s why
Novonix shares froze on Wednesday (19 October 2022) morning. The shares are expected to commence normal trading on 21 October 2022 or until an announcement is made on ASX. Shares of Novonix last traded at AU$2.13 per share on ASX. Share price of Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX) is not going anywhere...
How BHP (ASX:BHP) shares are trading after production update
BHP shares were trading lower after the release of its first quarter production update. BHP has kept its FY23 guidance unchanged. Shares of BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) on Thursday were trading in the red, a day after the company released its first quarter production update. The Australian mining and exploration company on Wednesday had announced a sequential drop in copper production, while iron ore production rose in the quarter ending 30 September 2022. However, BHP’s management has reaffirmed all production and cost guidance for FY2023 in its quarterly activities report released on ASX on 19 October 2022.
How are Zip’s (ASX:ZIP) shares trading after quarterly update?
Zip shares were trading at AU$0.65 per share, down 0.77% on ASX today at 1.33 PM AEDT. On 20 October, Zip announced its Q1FY23 results for the three months ending 30 September 2022. The group's quarterly sales rose 19% from the previous year. Zip Co Limited’s (ASX: ZIP) shares were...
How AMP’s (ASX:AMP) shares are faring after AUM slip
AMP Ltd (ASX: AMP) on Friday released an update on its third-quarter cash flows and assets under management (AUM). The financial services company said in an ASX filing that its AUM fell by AU$3.7 billion from AU$125.1 billion in Q2 of 2022 to AU$121.4 billion during Q3 of 2022. An improvement was seen in the net cash outflows -- AU$1.9 billion in Q3 21 to AU$0.8 billion in Q3.
Redbubble’s (ASX:RBL) share price falls 23% on quarterly update
Redbubble reported a 7% fall in its gross profit for the September quarter. During the quarter, the company posted EBIT loss of AU$17 million. Redbubble cash balance has fallen from AU$89.1 million to AU$74.9 million on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Shares of Australian retailer Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) were heading south on...
Shree (ASX:SHH) uncovers pegmatite at historical work sites at Dundas, shares jump
Shree Minerals has identified pegmatite drill chips at historical work sites within the Dundas Project. The samples collected of the spoil will be assayed for lithium, the pathfinders Cs and Ta and REEs. A cultural heritage survey was completed within southern part of E63/2046 in October 2022. Shree plans to...
Why are Megaport’s (ASX:MP1) shares on trading halt?
Megaport has announced a temporary pause in trading today. The company has announced a trading halt pending an announcement. Shares of Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) have been placed on a temporary halt pending an announcement “Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused pending a further announcement,” Megaport said in an ASX filing earlier on Thursday. Shares of Megaport last (at 11:26 AM AEST) traded at AU$6.18, down 6.51% on Thursday.
Here’s why Qantas’ (ASX:QAN) shares are trading higher today
The share price of Qantas Airways hit a new high today. Qantas is currently focused on its share buyback program. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) were trading higher on Wednesday, breaching the AU$6 mark for the first since COVID-19’s onset, despite no major price-sensitive news released by the company. The company’s share price touched a new 52-week high of AU$6.08 soon after the market opened today. The share price of Australia’s largest airline was trading 2.372% higher at AU$6.040 apiece on ASX at 12:09 PM AEDT today (19 October 2022).
How are these five graphite shares faring on ASX today?
Graphite is a widely used industrial element. Graphite also plays a key role in battery manufacturing. Graphite is a naturally occurring element which has multiple uses in our daily lives. The element is needed to produce several items such as pencils, lubricants, and electrodes. Graphite also plays a key role in battery manufacturing.
Kalkine : ASX to open lower. APA look to acquire Basslink
Australian shares are set to open lower this morning. The APA Group is looking to acquire Basslink. Origin expects Energy Markets Underlying EBITDA to be $500 million to $650 million and Beach Energy quarterly production is down 8% due to Cooper Basin flooding, natural field decline and unplanned outages.
Sayona's (ASX:SYA) shares trading in green today
Sayona signed a Québec rail contract for its North American Lithium (NAL) shipments yesterday. The agreement is one of the recent steps taken by Sayona to resume production at NAL, along with the choice of a mining operator, L. Fournier & Fils of Québec. Shares of Sayona were...
How have these five ASX stocks fared lately?
The ASX 200 closed 1.02% lower at 6,730.70 points on Thursday (20 October 2022). Nine out of eleven significant sectors closed in the red. The Information Technology sector marked the highest fall of 3.76%. The Australian stock market benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 closed in the red on Thursday (20 October...
How these 4 ASX tech stocks are performing lately
The economic contribution of Australian tech sector to GDP has increased over the years. On Tuesday (18 October 2022), the information technology index closed over 4% higher. The Australian technology industry is one of the biggest tech industries in the southern hemisphere, according to an analysis shared by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission. If the technology sector is classified as a single industry, it is the third-largest contributor to Australia's GDP, following health and construction sectors. As per the same report, the economic contribution of the tech sector to GDP has reached AU$167 billion in 2020-21, a rise of 79% since 2016-17.
Kalkine: ASX plunges 0.79% | Allkem reports $298m revenue for the September quarter
The Australian sharemarket opened flat today. The ASX200 index was lower, dropping 0.79 per cent. ASX All Ordinaries index was also lower, dropping 0.73 per cent. Meanwhile, the volatility index, the A-VIX, was sharply lower today morning, dropping 6.12 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian market commentary, stock market news, business news and more.
Should you explore these TSX industrial stocks in Q4 2022?
In Q2 2022, the total reported revenues of Canadian National were C$ 4,344 million. The EPS of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to the shareholders is at C$ 2.88. The stock price of Waste Connections grew by 11.34 per cent within a span of 12 months. Entering 2022 brought hopes for...
Procter & Gamble, ASML earnings are out: Should you watch these stocks?
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) expects its Q4 FY22 net sales to be around € 6.6 billion. The ASML stock soared over five per cent in pre-market trading on Wednesday, following its earnings release. The earnings season is on track as several major companies have reported their quarterly earnings...
