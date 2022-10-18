Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Team Spirit could shuffle its Dota 2 roster following poor TI11 performance
Team Spirit shocked the world with a run that ended in lifting the Aegis of Champions at The International 10, and that momentum carried over into the next season as the team dominated the EEU region and won a Major heading into TI11. However, the Spirit that showed up to...
dotesports.com
Jankos to depart from G2 Esports after 5 seasons with organization
G2 Esports jungler Jankos has announced that he will not return to the organization for the 2023 LEC season. Jankos announced that he would be moving on from the team via his personal YouTube channel. “From my point of view, playing with the players I played with was really amazing,...
dotesports.com
FaZe kick off Halo World Championship pool play with crucial sweep of G2 Esports
The second day of the Halo World Championship began today with a key matchup between tournament favorites FaZe Clan and G2 Esports, their closest rival in Pool C. As a top-six finisher at HCS Orlando last month, G2 was gunning for a potential upset, but FaZe held strong in the face of two close maps to secure a much-needed 3-0 series win.
dotesports.com
KRÜ Esports says ‘vamos’ to a new era of VALORANT with exciting roster rebuild
Argentinian organization KRÜ Esports has solidified its six-man VALORANT roster today ahead of the 2023 season where it will compete as a partnered team in the Americas region. Two members of the team remain from last year: Nicolas “Klaus” Ferrari and Juan “NagZ” Pablo Lopez. Alexandre “xand” Zizi, Santiago...
dotesports.com
A legacy League region is reportedly losing its Worlds slot in 2023, could become part of ERL
The year might still be a few months away from ending, but news about next year’s League of Legends competitive circuit is already circulating. A new report, for example, has surfaced suggesting that the Turkish region will be losing its spot at the World Championship for next year, according to Turkish news outlet Esporin.
dotesports.com
MATUMBAMAN locks in happiness regardless of Liquid’s TI11 result
MATUMBAMAN’s retirement plans haven’t been a secret, as the veteran has been quite vocal about his wishes to hang his mouse, keyboard, and lucky shorts up after The International 2022 concludes. While Team Liquid has been putting on an impressive show at TI11, they have been on the...
dotesports.com
XERXIA parts ways with VALORANT trio
XERXIA has released VALORANT players Thanamethk “Crws” Mahatthananuyut, Panyawat “sushiboys” Subsiriroj, Itthirit “foxz” Ngamsaard, coach Yuttanagorn “Zeus” Kaewkongyai, and manager Jirawat “HeadHawk” Kalumpanun, the org announced today. All of them have become unrestricted free agents. The news of XERXIA and...
dotesports.com
A former top priority pick in competitive League currently has the lowest win rate in solo queue
Not long ago, one champion had taken over League of Legends as the hardest to balance for both professional play and solo queue: Zeri. Since her release, for example, the Spark of Zaun had been adjusted 12 times in her first nine patches, making her the toughest puzzle for Riot Games to crack. But after a handful of months, it looks like Zeri has lost her shocking appeal with the player base.
dotesports.com
JDG vs. Rogue player ratings: 369, Kanavi put on masterclass in Worlds 2022 quarterfinals
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. JD Gaming has become the first team to lock in their spot in the Worlds 2022...
dotesports.com
China’s BurNIng beacon: Team Aster sweep Team Liquid at TI11
China has had a very mixed run at The International 2022, but the brightest stars continue to shine for Team Aster as they carry the region’s banner forward after slowly dismantling Team Liquid in a 2-0 sweep. Despite ongoing concerns surrounding commentary giving English-speaking teams an advantage, Aster looked...
dotesports.com
Reports suggest LEC will change format for 2023 season
The format of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) is reportedly set to change when the 2023 season begins in January. Next year, the LEC will expand its season from two splits to three, with more tournament play sprinkled throughout the year, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. The first three weeks of each split will be three-day-long “superweeks,” with a playoff bracket following the conclusion of that three-week “regular season” period.
dotesports.com
Movistar Riders replaces DeathZz with sausol on CS:GO team
Movistar Riders has made its second roster change in 2022 with the acquisition of Partizan rifler Pere “sausol” Solsona to take the place of Raúl “DeathZz” Jordán in the active lineup today, confirming Fraglider’s report. The release of DeathZz...
dotesports.com
Boxi says Liquid’s TI11 elimination series against OG will be ‘spicier’ than other opponents
With the Last Chance Qualifier and Group Stage performance behind them, Team Liquid are still alive at The International 2022 after surviving a brush with Entity in the lower bracket that allowed them to extend MATUMBAMAN’s last ride just a little longer. Overall, TI11 has been a game of...
dotesports.com
JDG is giving away 300 portions of duck in celebration of beating Rogue at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The knockout stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship kicked off yesterday with the...
dotesports.com
One HP and a dream: Team Liquid walks down mid, eliminates South America from TI11
MATUMBAMAN and Team Liquid seem to abide by the immortal words of the honorable Donté Panlin: “Life is but a game. And I’ve certainly come to play.” Or at least it looked like it with how hard they had to fight to take down Thunder Awaken and secure a top-four spot at The International 2022.
dotesports.com
‘He’s like a walking rock,’: Zayac on Puppey as a Dota captain and Secret’s TI11 run
From the cold depths of free agency, Zayac rose to The International 2022’s final stage with Team Secret. Zayac spent the 2021 to 2022 DPC season in division two of the Eastern European league, where he was a part of HYDRA. Despite a promising start to the season, Zayac’s...
dotesports.com
FNATIC and Acend dominate Halo Worlds play-in bracket, become first two teams to qualify for pools
Day one of the Halo World Championship is underway, with eight teams battling it out for the final spots in tomorrow’s pool play matches against the rosters who automatically qualified from the Orlando Major last month. Four spots are up for grabs, but it was FNATIC and European champions...
dotesports.com
Tundra Esports outworks Team Aster, locks in top three finish at TI11
From a mixed performance in the DPC regular season to a top three finish at The International 2022, Tundra Esports really has come a long way from just missing out on qualifying for TI10. That improvement now includes a decisive 2-0 win over Team Aster that has put them just one win away from the TI11 grand finals.
dotesports.com
Where did it go wrong? Mira discusses the collapse of Team Spirit at TI11
Winning a TI often causes teams to underperform during the following year due to a loss of motivation. This wasn’t the case for Team Spirit, though, as the team went on to have another dominant streak after winning TI10. Spirit won the Arlington Major and finished second at Riyadh...
dotesports.com
Best Syndra Build in League of Legends
Since she was released in 2012, Syndra has been one of the most iconic mid lane mages in League of Legends. Professional players would often pick her up and hard carry their team to victory. Throughout the years, though, the champion had always been in a weird position where she was either too powerful or weak. Recently, Riot Games decided to tweak her kit slightly to bring her back into the meta, and her small rework proved successful: her gameplay feels more rewarding and allows for higher skill expression.
