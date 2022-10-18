ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Caught on video: Knifepoint purse snatching in Woodhaven, Queens

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5Kkm_0idYr79j00

Woman's purse stolen at knifepoint 00:22

NEW YORK - Video shows a violent purse snatching on a Queens street.

It happened last Thursday.

A 60-year-old woman was walking in the Woodhaven section when a man approached her from behind, showed a knife, and grabbed the woman's handbag. In the process, the woman was knocked to the ground and injured her elbow.

The bag contained $100 and a cell phone.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Video released of suspect shoving man onto subway tracks

NEW YORK -- New video shows the suspect police say pushed a man onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station. It happened Friday afternoon at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Bushwick. In the video, the suspect can be seen putting down his backpack and looking up and down the platform before suddenly charging at a man walking on the opposite side of the platform, knocking him onto the tracks. The suspect then picks up his backpack and runs out of the station.In a phone interview, the victim, David Martin, told CBS2's Christine Sloan he's in severe pain."My collar bone is broken...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Driver who struck, killed pedestrian in Brooklyn not charged

NEW YORK -- Police said Sunday charges are not expected to be filed against a 54-year-old man identified as the driver who struck and killed a man in Brooklyn, then left the scene. Police said 66-year-old Jose Hernandez tripped and fell while crossing Fourth Avenue between 58th and 59th Streets in Sunset Park on Saturday. The driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima struck Hernandez, who was on the ground, and did not remain at the scene, according to police.Hernandez was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn. Police later found the car and identified the driver.Police said Sunday morning criminality is not expected, but the investigation is ongoing. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Driver in Brooklyn deadly hit-and-run not immediately charged

NEW YORK -- Police did not immediately file charges against a man identified as the driver who left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn. Police said 66-year-old Jose Hernandez tripped and fell while crossing Fourth Avenue between 58th and 59th Streets in Sunset Park on Saturday. The driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima struck Hernandez, who was on the ground, and did not remain at the scene, according to police.Hernandez was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn. Police later found the car and identified the 54-year-old driver. As of Sunday morning, no charges were filed. The investigation is ongoing. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in sword attack outside subway station

NEW YORK -- A suspect accused of hitting a man in the head with a sheathed sword outside a Lower Manhattan subway station Thursday has been arrested.Police say 27-year-old Selwyn Bernardez, of Brooklyn, was arrested Friday afternoon.According to police, Bernardez and a 29-year-old man got into an argument on a northbound A train Thursday morning.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect hit man with sheathed sword outside Lower Manhattan subway station after argument on A trainBoth got off the train at Chambers Street and left the station, where police say the dispute turned physical. Bernardez then allegedly hit the other man on the top of the head with a sword in a wooden sheath before running off.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a deep cut to his head.Bernardez has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police seek man wanted in connection to Bronx hit-and-run

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in the Bronx.It happened around noon on Oct. 7 at Southern Boulevard and East 178th Street in the West Farms section.Police say a driver making a left turn onto East 178th struck a 22-year-old man on an electric scooter.The driver then took off.The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.Police have released video showing a male who they say removed a license plate from the vehicle involved in the crash.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

FDNY rescues mother and daughter from 2-alarm Bronx blaze

NEW YORK -- A mother and daughter were pulled out of a Bronx apartment fire on Sunday morning as the FDNY continues to work to determine the cause of the two-alarm blaze.CBS2's Hannah Kliger has the latest developments from the Concourse Village section of the borough.Flames broke out on the top floor of the five-story building at 1316 Morris Ave., at around 10:45 a.m. The FDNY said the fire quickly escalated to an inferno, with more than 100 first responders at the scene."My girlfriend, she was talking with my sister and all of a sudden she's hearing explosions and she...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Brooklyn on Saturday.It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Fourth Avenue between 58th and 59th streets in Sunset Park.Police say the driver hit a 66-year-old pedestrian who was crossing the street, then fled the scene.The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.Police believe the vehicle is a gray Toyota.The investigation is ongoing.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Child falls from 2nd story window, expected to survive

NEW YORK -- A 3-year-old fell from a second story window Sunday in Brooklyn, according to police.It happened just after 1 p.m. on West End Avenue in Manhattan Beach.The child was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital and is stable condition.Police believe the incident was an accident and no criminality is suspected at this time.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Bronx home

NEW YORK -- Crews responded to a second-alarm fire in the Bronx on Saturday.It broke out at a home on Prentiss Avenue near Harding Avenue in Throggs Neck just after 7:30 p.m.Firefighters say clutter in the home made the flames harder to fight.No injuries were reported.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

25-year-old man shot in East Village, gunfire causes mass panic

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot late Friday night in the East Village. It happened on St. Mark's Place, in a bustling neighborhood lined with restaurants and apartments, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Saturday.The gunshots caused massive panic. A stampede of people ran down the sidewalk while others, dining al fresco, ducked under tables. "We were just hanging out in the apartment and we just heard a bang and then a bang, bang," one man said. "It was just three shots and just a wall of people running past us. So we kind of just hid and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Woman found dead in a bin in Staten Island driveway

NEW YORK - A woman was found dead in a bin in a Staten Island driveway Friday, and now police are working to figure out the circumstances around her death.Police made the gruesome discovery after responding to a 911 call around 5:45 a.m. at a home on Heberton Avenue in the Port Richmond section. Officers say the body was found wrapped in a blanket inside a plastic storage bin.Edwin Roman lives in the house, which is made up of eight apartments."That is incredibly shocking and so horrifying, right under our nose in our own backyard," he told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis. "We seen...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Pictured: Suspect in covered sword attack that went from subway to street

NEW YORK -- Police say a 29-year-old man was hit on the head with the sheath of a sword during a wild attack Thursday outside a Lower Manhattan subway station. Police said the trouble started on an A train and escalated outside on Church and Park. The suspect took off and police are still searching for him, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported. Investigators put a long object, believed to be a sheath - the  case that covers a sword - into an evidence bag. Police said the victim was struck with it after he exited the Chambers Street station. "It's very scary and very...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD officer one step closer to finding kidney donor

NEW YORK -- Last year, we introduced you to a police officer from Brooklyn in Stage 5 renal failure, desperately searching for a kidney donor, and now, months later, our story is helping her find a match.We first met NYPD Officer Vadrien Alston in December. The Brooklyn mother of two had just found out her kidney was failing and she told CBS2's Ali Bauman she needed a new one."I'm just patiently waiting," Alston said at the time.READ MORE: NYPD Reaching Out Across City To Find Potential Organ DonorsThat story aired around the country, including in Maryland, where Brooklyn native Sophia Jackson happened to...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Adams' crime summit continues at Gracie Mansion

NEW YORK -- Sunday is the second day of Mayor Eric Adams' crime summit at Gracie Mansion, where dozens of city leaders are meeting to discuss how to keep New Yorkers safe. Adams says he wants to fix what isn't working and cut down on the uptick of crime that came with the pandemic, CBS2's Christina Fan reported. The police commissioner, defense attorneys, district attorneys, judges and various advocacy groups are expected to be in attendance. The mayor is hoping to identify solutions to improve the perception and reality of safety in New York City. He said having different perspectives at the table...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Up to $100K reward for arrest of 1981 Brinks robbery suspect

NYACK, N.Y. -- Forty-one years after the deadly Brinks robbery in Rockland County, the FBI is offering a reward for up to $100,000 for the arrest of a suspect in the case.The FBI is looking for Cheri Laverne Dalton in connection with the robbery that took place on Oct. 20, 1981.Two police officers and a Brinks guard were killed when a gang of armed men opened fire on a Brinks truck at the Nanuet National Bank at the Nanuet Mall.RELATED STORY: Police, scholars reflect on death of Kathy Boudin, convicted in 1981 Brinks truck robbery and murders in Rockland CountyMembers of the Black Liberation Army and Weather Underground robbed the truck of $1.6 million.David Gilbert was sentenced to life in prison for his role.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Adams speaks out about transit crimes after two close calls on the subway

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Friday about the recent surge in transit crime, especially after two close calls on the subway. CBS2's John Dias has more on what he's saying must be done, and how New Yorkers are reacting. "Murders are down. Shootings are down. Forty seven percent increase in arrests in our subway system," Adams said. Adams painted a different picture than how New Yorkers feel about certain crimes citywide, using stats, rather than emotions - but he knows:  "Until New Yorkers are feeling safe, we're not going to be successful," he said. Alluding to crime on mass transit, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Family calls for body camera video in deadly police shooting

NEW YORK - A mother who lost her son in a police-involved shooting is calling for the release of body camera video in the incident. The NYPD said 28-year-old Joel Capellan was shot and killed early Sunday in Upper Manhattan. According to police, a lieutenant and three officers witnessed a dispute around 3 a.m. near the corner of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street in the Inwood neighborhood.Investigators said the men involved were leaving a club and exchanged words over a dirty look. Capellan allegedly pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped another man. The weapon discharged, and the man was gazed in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
25K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy