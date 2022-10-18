Read full article on original website
'R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned' Trailer: Watch Jeffery Donovan Step into The Role Jeff Bridges Created
If you were searching for the perfect Western-meets-supernatural flick for your next movie night, look no further as a trailer for R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has just been released. With more gun slinging and slapstick comedy than ever, the prequel is ready to take audiences back to the world of the dead and wrangle up some outlaws in the afterlife.
Hulu Horror Movie 'Matriarch' Drops a Suspenseful Clip Alongside Streaming Premiere
British horror film Matriarch, which premiered on Hulu today, has just released a new clip via Variety. Matriarch tells the story of an advertiser who leaves her hectic life behind to reconnect with her estranged mother but soon finds herself facing a demonic secret in her hometown. Written and directed by Ben Steiner, Matriarch stars Jemima Rooper (The Girlfriend Experience), Kate Dickie (The Northman), Franc Ashman (I Came By), and Keith David Bartlett in his film debut.
Shudder: ‘Cursed Films’ Season One Episodes, Ranked
Over the last couple of years, Shudder has made a name for itself as the best place to stream original, classic and exclusive horror content. In 2019 their original documentary Horror Noire: The History of Black Horror scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and received tonnes of praise from critics and audiences alike. The desire for non-fictional horror content was clear.
'The Mean One': Release Date, Cast, Plot & Everything We Know So Far About the Grinch Horror Movie
Winnie-the-Pooh is not the only childhood classic to be adopted by horror fanatics. However, “adopted” might be the wrong word to use in this situation. “Taken hostage” might be a better way to phrase it. The Mean One will be the fourth adaptation of Doctor Seuss’s children's book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Unlike the others, all of which had acquired the rights to do so, this will be an unauthorized parody of the story. Due to the lack of permissions, the creators had to be extra cautious to avoid using any language or names taken directly from the book. It’s clear that this portrayal of the character of The Grinch will be a far cry from the original 1966 animated television special, Jim Carrey’s live-action version from 2000, and the most recent computer-animated film.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Angelina Jolie to Play Opera Singer Maria Callas in Upcoming Biopic
Angelina Jolie will star as legendary opera singer Maria Callas in a new biopic from Spencer's Pablo Larrain. Maria will tell the triumphant and tragic tale of the soprano during her last, isolated years in Paris in the 1970s. Variety reports that Steven Knight will write the script for Maria....
From Eddie Munson to Oberyn Martell: 7 Fan-Favorite Characters & Their Best Episodes
Pop culture is full of characters that often feel more inspirational than real-life icons, and the small screen has played a significant role in bringing such figures to life over the years. It takes a lot of time to win someone’s heart; for example, shows like Game of Thrones had a pretty mediocre start, but as the seasons progressed the series became one of the most beloved fantasy dramas of the past decade, and fans are prone to have some favorites among the numerous personas they relate to. This connection with a fictional character often leads to online outrage when they are treated unfairly — as seen with the final season of Thrones, where quite a lot of fan favorites didn’t get the story that they deserved.
After Reports Of "Terrifier 2" Making People Faint And Throw Up, People Shared What They Really Thought Of The Movie
"I'm good on dinner for tonight. I just need to go watch some Sesame Street or something."
What Does Black Adam Killing Mean for DC's Superhero Films?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been talking for years about how brutal his portrayal of Black Adam was going to be. Now that the movie is out, and Black Adam is introduced in a scene where he melts the skin off a goon with his lightning powers, we can clearly see that he wasn’t lying. This heel turn marks an excellent return to form for Johnson from his wrestling days.
How Does ‘Black Adam’ Tie Into ‘Shazam’?
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.]. Black Adam greatly expands the scope of the DC Extended Universe, bringing in the Justice Society as well as Dwayne Johnson's dark demigod. Even characters from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker show up, proving that James Gunn's time in the DC Universe is only beginning. And while the majority of the films' Easter eggs are connected to the history of Adam and the Justice Society, there's another DC hero who plays a major part in the story. That hero? None other than Billy Batson/Shazam (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi).
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Spotted On Walk With Kids Jack, 10, Lyla, 2, & Eloise, 5 Months: Photos
Chris Pratt, 43, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, looked like the cutest little family during their latest outing. The actor and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger were spotted out and about with their three kids, including Chris’ son Jack, 10, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris, and daughters Lyla, 2, and five-month-old Eloise. The two oldest kids were close to their dad, including Lyla in a stroller, while Katherine held their youngest.
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin': Premiere Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
Watch the Trailer for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. Where is Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Streaming?. What is the Release Date for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin?. What is the Plot of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin?. Who is Making Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin?. Who is Starring in...
From '13 Reasons Why' to 'Riverdale': 10 TV Show Seasons That Should Never Have Aired
Some TV shows are incredibly perfect, from the pilot to the finale. Then others are thoroughly terrible, regardless of what era they aired in. But other shows occupy a strange territory. They are good overall—great even—except for that one season that derails the show. A bad apple can spoil the bunch: while they shouldn't define the entire TV show, the very worst season of a show can bleed into the rest.
How 'The Rings of Power' Evolved Galadriel and Elrond's Friendship from Tolkien
Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel is not a happy she-Elf in Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Her brother’s death embittered her heart and her quest to find and destroy Sauron is all-consuming. This makes her an unpopular commander to her soldiers, an untrusted vassal of High King Gil-galad’s (Benjamin Walker), a poor diplomat and negotiator in Númenor, and an awkward kingmaker in the Southlands.
'Black Adam' Cinematographer Says Mid-Credit Cameo Filmed Last Month
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.]. After months of raging excitement - and over a decade of persuasion - audiences around the world are finally able to witness Dwayne Johnson take center stage as DC Comic's greatest anti-hero, Black Adam. From the word go, the film never struggled to build a buzz with the project marking DC's first film foray into such a dark character and also a new era for the DCEU filmverse. However, the anticipation hit a fever pitch when the rumor mill began churning out speculation of a special return in the film's credits scene.
'Rocky Horror's Frank-N-Furter Is the Ultimate Villain We Love to Root For
Go to any screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show this Halloween, and for every horn-rimmed and cardigan-clad Brad and Janet you see in the audience, you're likely to spot five or ten corset-and-fishnet-wearing Dr. Frank-N-Furters. But Brad and Janet are the protagonists and they're supposed to be the heroes – they're even labeled as such in the opening credits, in case viewers had any doubts. So why is it that so many of us find ourselves wanting to emulate the villain?
How to Watch 'The Spectacular Spider-Man'
In 2009 the popular animated show, The Spectacular Spider-Man was unfortunately canceled when Disney's acquisition of Marvel led to Sony giving up the animation rights to Spider-Man. The show ran for two seasons and ended on a cliffhanger, but both were successes among audiences and critics. The cast of the show would stick around in the Spider-Man universe for some time, with Peter Parker voice actor Josh Keaton going on to play Electro in Insomniac's 2018 Spider-Man game, and Harry Osborn voice actor James Arnold Taylor voicing Spider-Man in the 2013 game Lego Marvel Superheroes. Both voice actors also played roles in other Marvel projects too, such as in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance games.
What Do We Want From ‘Man of Steel 2’?
Nearly a decade after the current run of DC movies kicked off with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel in 2013, it finally looks like we might possibly get another solo Superman film. This comes after years of uncertainty surrounding if Henry Cavill would even return to play Clark Kent again. Following the major controversy surrounding Justice League, it seemed that might be the last time we ever saw this version of Superman again. This went as far as Superman having faceless cameos in Shazam! and Peacemaker, clearly still holding out hope that he would return. After a quick cameo in Black Adam, it looks like this Man of Steel could conceivably grace the silver screen again in the (hopefully) near future. But where do we go from here? What do we exactly want from a Man of Steel 2?
What Is the Unseen World Mentioned in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores a number of topics from the critically acclaimed books (the original source material for the insanely popular series) that its juggernaut predecessor barely made mention of, if at all. The Unseen World is one of the concepts from the books that The Rings of Power touches upon, albeit rather succinctly. Since the show seems to be all set for a new season, it’s safe to assume that the topic will be explored in more detail in the upcoming episodes. But what exactly is the Unseen World and what do we know so far about it?
