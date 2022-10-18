ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Tom Brady amid Gisele Bündchen woes: You can ‘only be authentic to yourself’

By Emily Selleck
 5 days ago

Tom Brady compared playing in the NFL to “going away on deployment in the military” amid speculation that his marriage with Gisele Bündchen has fallen apart.

“The reality is, you can really only be authentic to yourself,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said Monday on his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.”

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military,” he added. “And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again. There’s only one way to do it.’”

Brady, 45, noted that “from time to time,” he struggles to “enjoy certain moments” of his sporting success.

“Whenever you may say, ‘Oh man, I want to make sure I spend a little more time doing this,’ your competitiveness takes over,” he explained.

“And as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done,” he continued. “Which is why you are who you are. You’re going to go, ‘How do I get it done?’ You know, ‘What do I got to do to get it done?’”

The two have already hired divorce lawyers, Page Six previously reported.
When asked by his co-hosts how he deals with social media, Brady replied, “Everyone should be authentic to who they are.”

“Some people approach it in different ways and it has to work for them as part of your personality,” he continued, noting his “style” is to “ignore as much as possible.”

Brady admitted that he tends to “definitely say things in the moment,” adding that “most of the people in the conversation don’t have a full idea of what’s really going on.”

The podcast interview aired just one day after he was spotted sans wedding band , en route to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game in Pennsylvania.

The couple share two children together.
Brady’s unwillingness to step away from football — after previously retiring — is rumored to be the main cause of his speculated split from the former Victoria’s Secret supermodel, 42.

Page Six exclusively reported that Brady flew solo to New York City last week to attend Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding to doctor Dana Blumberg.

Brady and Bündchen share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 . The former Patriots star is also dad to 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

