Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Want to Save on Heating? Try This Small Home Upgrade
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces in the winter (and air conditioners in the summer) might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
Report: Automakers Have Spent $75 Billion to Date on Self-Driving Cars
Will the future of cars and trucks be one that involves self-driving vehicles? It’s a question that some of the biggest technology companies out there are currently trying to answer — and it’s a feature that Tesla in particular has a lot riding on. But driverless cars remain a significant gamble — both in terms of the technological changes that engineers face and in terms of the moral decisions that their work calls to mind.
CNET
New Jersey Bill Could Ban In-Car Subscriptions
You may remember the brouhaha that broiled up after BMW first started offering subscriptions for features like heated seats -- outside the US, mind you. But if you don't, and the idea of paying more money for something already built into your car gets your own soup a-steamin', this proposed New Jersey bill, as reported by The Drive, could be right up your alley.
Comments / 0