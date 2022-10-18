ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leyton Orient player praises King and Queen Consort for visiting youth centre

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
A professional footballer has praised the King and Queen Consort for visiting a youth centre where he is an ambassador and said he hopes that it will lead to more support for the organisation in the future.

Leyton Orient defender Omar Beckles said he felt it was “really positive” to meet Charles and Camilla during their visit to Project Zero.

The organisation, which is based in a community centre in Walthamstow, east London, aims to encourage young people to get involved in activities such as music and sport, and help them with employment and campaigns to reduce knife crime in the area.

It was founded by Stephen Barnabis who has been working in youth engagement for more than 30 years, in 2019 following the death of his 16-year-old cousin in 2004.

During their visit, Charles and Camilla met Mr Barnabis and Rico Thai-Richards, a youth champion at the club, and received a tour of the centre where they were also introduced to local teenagers and children who use it.

At one point the pair sat down with Mr Beckles and Trevor Duberry, who is head of engagement at Leyton Orient.

Charles asked questions about the club’s connections with Project Zero and Walthamstow, as well as asking about Mr Beckles and Mr Duberry’s involvement in football.

Discussing his involvement with the project, Mr Beckles told Charles and Camilla: “I try my best to use my platform as best as possible, [by] engaging the younger lads who are aspiring to be footballers as well.”

Charles, addressing 14-year-old Micah who was sat next to Mr Beckles, said: “Is this a budding talent?”

Mr Beckles replied: “Oh yes, very very [much so].”

Speaking after the conversation, Mr Beckles told the PA news agency: “It was positive. Their presence is enough to know that there’s a level of interest in what’s going on at the ground level, which is really good.

“I do believe time will tell how much of an impact this visit has. There is a lot that needs to be done in regard to supporting the infrastructure within Waltham Forest. Maybe lack of resources that some of the kids are missing out on.”

He added: “I think giving kids access is a pivotal part [to their future success]. I never had any footballers visit me in school. I missed out on the opportunity of visiting the Queen during her Jubilee. But these kids are getting access to footballers, they’re getting access to royalty, and I think it’s gonna play a massive part in their aspirations and what they can achieve in life. I think that’s priceless.”

He added that he hoped that Mr Barnabis would one day receive an OBE, MBE or knighthood for his work in the community.

“I didn’t explicitly mention it in front of them, but it’d be nice to see him knighted or given an MBE for the great work that he’s doing,” he said. “He is a local hero and truly a living legend to these kids. So I’d really like to have that acknowledged.”

Inside the centre is a games room, a large hall used for performances and sports, a safe room for young people at risk and two music studios for budding musicians and producers.

At the end of the tour, Charles and Camilla watched a performance from some of the youngsters, who sang, danced and performed tricks such as backflips to Run And Tell That, a song from the musical Hairspray.

Speaking to the royal couple afterwards, Mr Barnabis said: “Everyone here is from the community. These are all of our youth engagement workers and champions. If it wasn’t for them, the councillors and all the people involved, Project Zero and the centre wouldn’t be here.

“Thank you both for taking the time to visit us here in Walthamstow, it’s been an absolute pleasure.”

