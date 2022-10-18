ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

‘Teen Mom’ star Leah Messer ‘refocusing’ after Jaylan Mobley breakup

By Francesca Bacardi
 5 days ago
Leah Messer hit back at fans for trying to figure out the reason for her and Jaylan Mobley’s breakup. leahmesser/Instagram

Leah Messer hit back at fans who are “tripping” over her and Jaylan Mobley’s breakup.

The “Teen Mom” star insisted in a tweet that she and her now-ex-fiancé are just fine after they ended their engagement earlier this month.

“While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid,” Messer wrote Monday night. “Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us. 🥱❤️.”

Fans appeared to take exception to the former “16 and Pregnant” star’s message, as they turned around and accused her of “selling” stories about her relationship.

“You’ve sold every story to the press. People are invested in y’all’s relationship. It just confirms jaylan was only around for clout,” tweeted one follower.

“But yall been selling these stories. No one was tripping,” wrote another.

“Leah, YOU brought everyone into this with YOUR countless photo sessions and articles which I’m sure some of them you were PAID for. So just stop,” echoed a third. “Your use of the yawn emoji is funny because that’s how we all felt for months as we all told you this was going to happen 💅.”

Messer, 30, and Mobley, 25, announced last week that they were going their separate ways, just two months after he proposed in Costa Rica.

The former couple ended their engagement earlier this month. leahmesser/Instagram
The former couple ended their engagement earlier this month. jaylanmobley/Instagram
The former couple ended their engagement earlier this month. leahmesser/Instagram

“We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” they said in a joint statement. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.”

Just a few days ago, photos showed Mobley moving out of the couple’s West Virginia home. Mobley reportedly moved to an apartment about 45 minutes away from Messer’s home, where she’s remaining with her three kids: 9-year old Adalynn and 12-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah.

