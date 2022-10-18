Read full article on original website
Wall Street jumps on hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes
Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes jumped on Friday after a report said the Federal Reserve will likely debate on signaling plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December, reversing declines set off by social media firms after Snap Inc's ad warning. Some Fed officials have begun sounding...
Gold price ending the week on solid footing above $1,650 but bearish sentiment remains firm
For the third consecutive week, Wall Street analysts are solidly bearish on gold prices in the near term;
Nasdaq futures slide as Snap's ad warning knocks down social media shares
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nasdaq futures tumbled on Friday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields and Snap Inc's forecast of no revenue growth for the busy holiday quarter rattled shares of other social media companies. The owner of photo messaging app Snapchat (SNAP.N) lost more than a quarter of its market...
Yen slides further to 151 per dollar, pound falls on UK turmoil
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The yen was on track for its 10th straight weekly decline against the relentlessly strong dollar on Friday, while sterling fell as political turmoil once again gripped Britain. The dollar gained across the board, also pushing the Swiss franc to its lowest level since May...
CPM Trade Signal - October 21, 2022
Prices as of 9:50 a.m. EDT 21 October 2022 $1,643.55 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 21 October 2022 to 28 October 2022. Gold prices broke below CPM Group’s sell trade recommendation target price of $1,630. While prices still could soften, with support at $1,615, there is greater potential for prices to rise from current levels, with resistance at $1,650. While a short-lived rebound is possible, a more sustained recovery seems unlikely in the short term, as long as a broad swath of assets from currencies to bonds, stocks, and a range of commodities remain under downward pressure.
What is the future of DeFi, NFTs, Bitcoin, and the Metaverse?
Jessica Walker, CMO of Fluid Finance and host of Tech From the Top, discusses the outlook for NFTs, the metaverse, and Bitcoin with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News at the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries,...
N26 and OANDA launch crypto trading desks in Europe and the U.S.
Beginning today, customers in Austria will be able to trade more than 200 tokens – from market leaders...
Bitcoin Oct. 21 chart alert - Bears gain a bit of momentum
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The bears have gained some mild momentum late this week, following a string of weaker price days this week. However, the bears need to show more downside power soon to suggest a price downtrend can be restarted. Stay tuned!
Investors sell UK bonds as new race for PM job raises risks
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Investors sold British government bonds on Friday as they faced uncertainty about what the race to become the next UK prime minister could mean for attempts by finance minister Jeremy Hunt to restore the country's fiscal credibility. Yields on 2-, 5-, 10- and 20-year gilts...
Gold investors still need to be patient
(Kitco News) - After falling to a new two-year low, the gold market was thrown another lifeline after the Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Reserve could start to slow the pace of interest rates after its November monetary policy meeting. Gold prices have managed to end the week...
AmEx quarterly profit up on resilient spending
Oct 21 (Reuters) - American Express (AXP.N) said on Friday its third-quarter profit had modestly improved as spending on goods, services and travel kept up despite fears of a potential economic slowdown later in the year. The company said it now expects to report full-year profit above its prior forecast...
Credit Suisse sells stake in EIP venture to management
ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has sold its 30% stake in Energy Infrastructure Partners to EIP's managing partners, EIP said on Friday without giving any financial details. Energy Infrastructure Partners is a Swiss-based manager of large-scale renewables and energy assets. It said Credit Suisse will remain an...
Cryptos trade flat as stocks surge on hopes that the Fed will start slowing rate hikes
U.S. stocks rallied off the back of a bevy of corporate financial results and an increase in speculation...
Gold - Caution warranted?
Yesterday we mentioned the importance of the $1650 level for gold bulls; intraday price rallied to $1645 spot and $1650 on GC before aggressively selling off. This should be seen as a sign that caution is merited. We also suggested keeping a long view of the fundamental economic backdrop in...
Dollar pares gains as Fed rate hike plan remain in focus
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar pared gains against a basket of currencies on Friday after a report said some Fed officials have signalled greater unease with big interest rate rises to fight inflation, even as they line up another big rate hike for November. The Wall...
Snap sets off alarm bells in ad-reliant social media sector
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Snap Inc (SNAP.N) shares sank nearly 30% in premarket trading on Friday, after the company's forecast of zero revenue growth pointed to more pain ahead for a social media sector heavily dependant on digital advertising. YouTube-parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Facebook-parent Meta Platform Inc (META.O) and Pinterest...
As intervention threat grows, Japan deals 'strictly' with FX speculators
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that authorities were dealing with currency speculators "strictly", as an extended sell-off of the yen kept markets on heightened alert for further dollar-selling intervention by Tokyo. Speculation that Japan would follow up its September move and step...
Verizon profit declines as pricier plans result in subscriber loss
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc's (VZ.N) profit fell 23% and it added fewer-than-expected wireless subscribers in the third quarter as its raised prices drove some customers to cheaper plans from fast-growing rivals AT&T Inc (T.N) and T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O). The largest U.S. wireless carrier said on Friday...
Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia can access enough tankers to ship most of its oil beyond the reach of a new G7 price cap, industry players and a U.S. official told Reuters, underscoring the limits of the most ambitious plan yet to curb Moscow's wartime revenue. The Group of...
Bitcoin crash is not over; $10K is next before Fed pause in December bottoms markets - Ben Armstrong
(Kitco News) - The Bitcoin price has fallen 60 percent over the year, but the crash is not over, said Ben Armstrong, Founder of BitBoy Crypto, who forecasts a bottom as low as $10,000. He added that the Federal Reserve, which has hiked interest rates by 300 basis points over...
