Prices as of 9:50 a.m. EDT 21 October 2022 $1,643.55 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 21 October 2022 to 28 October 2022. Gold prices broke below CPM Group’s sell trade recommendation target price of $1,630. While prices still could soften, with support at $1,615, there is greater potential for prices to rise from current levels, with resistance at $1,650. While a short-lived rebound is possible, a more sustained recovery seems unlikely in the short term, as long as a broad swath of assets from currencies to bonds, stocks, and a range of commodities remain under downward pressure.

2 DAYS AGO