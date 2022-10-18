Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State Homecoming announces Guide State Forward Student Court winners
Penn State Homecoming announced Star Lawson and Jacob Snyder as its 2022 Guide State Forward Student Court winners Saturday night during the White Out football game against Minnesota. Penn State Homecoming announced Savanah Jackson as its 2022 Guide State Forward Award Winner for the Graduate and Professional School Court, during...
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Penn State football earns clean report card after dominating win over Minnesota
Following a blowout loss at Michigan, Penn State returned with a vengeance in front of a White Out crowd in its matchup with Minnesota. What began with a strong first half then turned into an equally strong second, as the Nittany Lions knocked off the Golden Gophers 45-17. A dominant...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's 3rd-down performance leads to big win, stark contrast from loss to Michigan
The last two weeks for Penn State have been a tale of two extremes. Last week, Michigan clobbered the Nittany Lions in pretty much every aspect of the game, while it was the complete opposite against Minnesota a week later. One statistic sticks out above all, though — third-down conversions.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football lands at No. 13 in AP Poll after White Out win over Minneosta
Penn State has been rewarded for its dominant win over Minnesota on Saturday night in the White Out. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 13 in the rankings coming off of their 45-17 win over the Golden Gophers. Penn State is the third-highest-ranked Big Ten team in the poll,...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State beats Minnesota 45-17 in 2022 White Out
Penn State ended up on top with yet another victory this season against Minnesota, beating the Golden Gophers 45-17 in the annual White Out. After a tough start, the Nittany Lions ensured to get the ball into the hands of playmakers, allowing several players to have their best games of the season thus far.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football rides big-play offense, stingy defense to blowout win over Minnesota in White Out
Tight ends are viable pass catching options. Penn State’s 45-17 win over Minnesota proved that. The Golden Gophers led the Nittany Lions 3-0 before tight end Theo Johnson gave the blue and white signs of life. Johnson hauled in two consecutive passes for gains of 25 yards and 18 yards, which set up a Jake Pinegar field goal to tie the game at 3-3.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey dominates Franklin Pierce in one-sided affair on Saturday
No. 12 Penn State welcomed Franklin Pierce to Pegula Ice Arena on Sunday to begin a two-game series with the Ravens. The blue and white came out on top by a score of 6-0, sending Franklin Pierce home with a loss. The Nittany Lions entered the game with a record...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer looks to up ante on offense as Big Ten, NCAA Tournaments loom
It was another close and competitive match for Penn State on Friday night. The Nittany Lions drew 1-1 with Ohio State, moving their record to 5-4-4 on the year with just two games remaining in the regular season. Senior forward Liam Butts got the scoring started with a goal late...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball downs Maryland in 4 sets on the road
No. 13 Penn State visited Maryland for a pivotal Big Ten clash. The Nittany Lions battled to a victory on the road, taking down the Terrapins 3-1. Both teams came out in an intense fight in the first set with a total of five lead changes and five ties leading to a 9-9 score. From there, the Terrapins were in the driver's seat with a 3-0 scoring run thanks to consecutive service aces from sophomore setter Erin Engel.
Digital Collegian
Sean Clifford not fazed by Penn State football fans' boos, slings 4 touchdowns in White Out win
Boos roared around Beaver Stadium as Sean Clifford’s name was announced as Penn State’s starting quarterback prior to kickoff against Minnesota on Saturday night. Coming off of a rough trip to Michigan, questions arose about Clifford’s health and legitimacy as the team’s No. 1 option, but Clifford silenced the naysayers with one of his most dominant performances of the season in the Nittany Lions’ 45-17 win over the Golden Gophers.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to get off to fast start in nonconference schedule
The expectations for this year’s Penn State squad are as big as they have been in the Carolyn Kieger era. Entering year four at the helm, Kieger will look to guide the Nittany Lions to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. Coming off a last place finish in...
Digital Collegian
‘I have high hopes this time’ | Penn State students anticipate upcoming White Out
Another year, another White Out. Penn State students are gearing up for a weekend full of festivities, as the Nittany Lions will face Minnesota for the 2022 White Out at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, and this matchup happens to be the Homecoming game. Although Penn State lost its last game...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer battles to tie against Ohio State in back-and-forth affair
Penn State fought hard against Ohio State at Jeffrey Field, but ultimately could not score a second goal to win the match. The game ended up in a 1-1 tie, despite the multiple opportunities created in front of the net by both teams. The Nittany Lions took their time during...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey’s offense dominates in Big Ten matchup against No. 2 Maryland
In Friday night’s top five matchup, No. 5 Penn State beat No. 2 Maryland for the third game in a row by a score of 5-1 in a marquee victory. With the Terrapins scoring to tie the game at 1-1, tensions were high waiting to see how the game would pan out. However, once this tally occurred, the Maryland offense slowed down greatly in comparison to its performance in the first quarter.
Digital Collegian
Connor McMenamin comes up big in Penn State men’s hockey’s 1st overtime contest of 2022-23 season
No. 18 Penn State escaped with another victory after facing its first overtime game of the season against St. Thomas on Friday. Heading into the matchup, the Tommies were 1-4 and looking to get anything started against a tough, undefeated blue and white squad. St. Thomas played hard, responding to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football offensive line named to Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll
Penn State continues to be present among the Nation's midseason award watch lists. Most recently, the team’s offensive line was named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s best line. Only three Big Ten teams have allowed less sacks than...
Digital Collegian
No. 18 Penn State men’s hockey showcases depth in strong win over visiting St. Thomas
During a commanding win against St. Thomas on Thursday, Penn State saw many a skater share in the spoils of victory. The Nittany Lions tallied six goals on the night, and all six of those scores came from a different player. Furthermore, 12 Penn Staters recorded at least one point in the game.
Digital Collegian
How will Penn State fare in the 2022 White Out against Minnesota? | The 1-0 Podcast
Penn State has a big week coming up with the 2022 White Out against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph start off by discussing the Nittany Lions’ rough loss against Michigan last week. The duo builds off of this by...
Digital Collegian
Penn State Homecoming annual parade prepares students for White Out game
On Friday, Penn State Homecoming held its annual homecoming parade to celebrate the Penn State community while following the theme “One Community, Forever a Home.”. Maryrose Finn, the Penn State Homecoming media relations captain, said homecoming is about celebrating all of the members of the Penn State community. “Homecoming...
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State looks to finish nonconference play strongly against Franklin Pierce
Penn State has one more series before CHA play begins, and it could be an important pair of wins if it gets consistent play throughout. The No. 12 blue and white will match up with Franklin Pierce, as it holds a 3-4-1 record after managing to go 1-0-1 against Boston College last weekend.
