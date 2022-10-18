ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State Homecoming announces Guide State Forward Student Court winners

Penn State Homecoming announced Star Lawson and Jacob Snyder as its 2022 Guide State Forward Student Court winners Saturday night during the White Out football game against Minnesota. Penn State Homecoming announced Savanah Jackson as its 2022 Guide State Forward Award Winner for the Graduate and Professional School Court, during...
Digital Collegian

Rapid Reaction | Penn State beats Minnesota 45-17 in 2022 White Out

Penn State ended up on top with yet another victory this season against Minnesota, beating the Golden Gophers 45-17 in the annual White Out. After a tough start, the Nittany Lions ensured to get the ball into the hands of playmakers, allowing several players to have their best games of the season thus far.
Digital Collegian

Penn State football rides big-play offense, stingy defense to blowout win over Minnesota in White Out

Tight ends are viable pass catching options. Penn State’s 45-17 win over Minnesota proved that. The Golden Gophers led the Nittany Lions 3-0 before tight end Theo Johnson gave the blue and white signs of life. Johnson hauled in two consecutive passes for gains of 25 yards and 18 yards, which set up a Jake Pinegar field goal to tie the game at 3-3.
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's volleyball downs Maryland in 4 sets on the road

No. 13 Penn State visited Maryland for a pivotal Big Ten clash. The Nittany Lions battled to a victory on the road, taking down the Terrapins 3-1. Both teams came out in an intense fight in the first set with a total of five lead changes and five ties leading to a 9-9 score. From there, the Terrapins were in the driver's seat with a 3-0 scoring run thanks to consecutive service aces from sophomore setter Erin Engel.
Digital Collegian

Sean Clifford not fazed by Penn State football fans' boos, slings 4 touchdowns in White Out win

Boos roared around Beaver Stadium as Sean Clifford’s name was announced as Penn State’s starting quarterback prior to kickoff against Minnesota on Saturday night. Coming off of a rough trip to Michigan, questions arose about Clifford’s health and legitimacy as the team’s No. 1 option, but Clifford silenced the naysayers with one of his most dominant performances of the season in the Nittany Lions’ 45-17 win over the Golden Gophers.
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey’s offense dominates in Big Ten matchup against No. 2 Maryland

In Friday night’s top five matchup, No. 5 Penn State beat No. 2 Maryland for the third game in a row by a score of 5-1 in a marquee victory. With the Terrapins scoring to tie the game at 1-1, tensions were high waiting to see how the game would pan out. However, once this tally occurred, the Maryland offense slowed down greatly in comparison to its performance in the first quarter.
Digital Collegian

Penn State football offensive line named to Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll

Penn State continues to be present among the Nation's midseason award watch lists. Most recently, the team’s offensive line was named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s best line. Only three Big Ten teams have allowed less sacks than...
Digital Collegian

Penn State Homecoming annual parade prepares students for White Out game

On Friday, Penn State Homecoming held its annual homecoming parade to celebrate the Penn State community while following the theme “One Community, Forever a Home.”. Maryrose Finn, the Penn State Homecoming media relations captain, said homecoming is about celebrating all of the members of the Penn State community. “Homecoming...
