Boston, MA

beckershospitalreview.com

Tufts medical school taps 1st woman in 129 years to serve as dean

Helen Boucher, MD, was selected as permanent dean at Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine. Anthony Monaco, MD, PhD, president of Tufts University, and Michael Dandorph, president and CEO of Tufts Medicine, announced the news in a memo to staff, which was shared with Becker's Oct. 21.
beckershospitalreview.com

UMass Memorial Health nurses to see wage increases of up to 19.5%

Nurses working in hospitals owned and operated by Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health have approved new contracts that include significant wage increases, according to hospital and union statements shared with Becker's. The contracts cover about 2,770 members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Since June 29, union members have approved contracts...
