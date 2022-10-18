Helen Boucher, MD, was selected as permanent dean at Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine. Anthony Monaco, MD, PhD, president of Tufts University, and Michael Dandorph, president and CEO of Tufts Medicine, announced the news in a memo to staff, which was shared with Becker's Oct. 21.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO