Joyce S. Ashley, a former resident of Warwick, NY, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at home in Eldred, NY, with her family by her side. The daughter of the late John and Mildred (Ryan) Schwab, she was born November 24, 1938 in Ellenville, NY. She was 83 years old. Joyce was a retired waitress, she had worked at the Turkey Farm & the Jolly Onion Restaurant, Pine Island, NY. She was a member of New Milford United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was also a member of Highland Senior Citizens.

WARWICK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO