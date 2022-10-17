Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Richard G. Desrats
Richard G. Desrats, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 11, 2022 with his devoted wife, Jane, and his loving daughter, Julie, by his side. He was 84 years old. Born in Queens on November 28, 1937, “Dick” was the son of George and Julia (nee Conlon)...
Donald “Baldy” Watch Sr.
Donald “Baldy” Watch Sr. of Westtown, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was 80. The son of the late Frank Watch and Stella Dembeck Watch, he was born on May 8, 1942 in Sussex, NJ. He is survived by his wife, Joan Sztendor Watch;...
Vincent Romanczyk
Vincent Romanczyk, of Warwick, NY, formerly of Pine Island passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. He was 72. The son of the late Leo Romanczyk Sr. and Sophie Kosowski Romanczyk, he was born December 19, 1949 in Warwick, NY. Vince was a graduate of Warwick Valley High School and Fairleigh...
Introductory storytelling workshop with Terry Wolfisch Cole
Ira Glass, of This American Life radio show, says, “Great stories happen to people who know how to tell them.” Whether you want to tell your story on stage, in a business meeting or college interview, or at the family table, professional storyteller Terry Wolfisch Cole of Tell Me Another will teach how to engage an audience at a workshop on Saturday, November 5 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Joyce S. Ashley
Joyce S. Ashley, a former resident of Warwick, NY, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at home in Eldred, NY, with her family by her side. The daughter of the late John and Mildred (Ryan) Schwab, she was born November 24, 1938 in Ellenville, NY. She was 83 years old. Joyce was a retired waitress, she had worked at the Turkey Farm & the Jolly Onion Restaurant, Pine Island, NY. She was a member of New Milford United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was also a member of Highland Senior Citizens.
Alice Blake Coates
Alice Blake Coates, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 17, 2022. She was 95 years old. Born on January 3, 1927, she was the daughter of Edward Burdett Green and Matilda Van Vessem Green. “Mrs. Blake” as many affectionately knew her, was well-known and well-loved in...
Adelina “Lynn” T. Weiss
Adelina “Lynn” T. Weiss, of Hamburg, NJ (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed away on October 17, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side. She was 76 years old. Born in Passaic, NJ on February 3, 1946, she was the daughter of Louis and Eve (Scolero) DelCrognale.
Testing his limits got him a top AP score
As the school year began, WVHS senior Thomas Kanz received this message from the College Board Advanced Placement (AP) program:. “Your performance on the AP® Computer Science Principles Exam in May 2022 was so superior that it falls into an extremely select category.”. That’s because Thomas not only achieved...
Abundance of elegant functional space in 4-bedroom house amid gardens
Warwick. Hardwood floors throughout house with jacuzzi in master suite, 795 sf finished basement, two garages on three much gardened acres.
Two grants will support farmworker child safety
For generations, farmers, their families and agricultural workers have created the agrarian landscape in Warwick. However, farming has been identified as one of the most hazardous occupations. The Warwick Area Farmworker Organization (WAFO) has been working with the agricultural community for over 60 years, and has received two important grants to address this concern.
Village of Warwick fall leaf pickup
Now that fall is here, the Village of Warwick will begin picking up leaves on November 1. Leaves must be placed at the curb in paper bags. The last pickup will be during the week of December 12. To ensure a final pickup, leaves must be placed at the curb prior to December 19.
