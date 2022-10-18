On the edge of Greenwood Cemetery, a crumbling staircase lies in disrepair. Each Halloween these “1,000 Steps” are featured on the list of Spokane’s most popular haunts. “The local legend is that it feels like it takes a thousand steps to get up to the top because there's so many ghosts that try to stop you from reaching the top,” paranormal investigator Amanda Paulson said. “There's one story of an apparition of a green man, and there’s also been lots of reports of orbs, mist and also voices.”

