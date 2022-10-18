Read full article on original website
KXLY
First freeze of the season on a sunnier Sunday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s fair to say that gardening season is over in the Inland Northwest. We only had our first night in the 30s on Friday in the Spokane metro, but now we’re going to jump down to our first freeze. This should be the coldest night this week for most places.
Take your children to Spo-Candy Crawl this coming Halloweekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do with your kids next weekend? The Spo-Candy Crawl in downtown Spokane is coming soon! From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. you can take your kids to the Numerica Skate Ribbon for a day of trick-or-treat fun. Find each scene and figure out a riddle to get a bag full of delicious candy!...
First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains. Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest. Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week. In lower...
This October smoke could be the latest on record
SPOKANE, Wash — Air Quality on Wednesday spent most of the day hovering in the Orange AQI range, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. That would not be a surprise in the summertime. In the past decade, the Inland Northwest has gotten used to a yearly invasion of wildfire smoke. In October however, a smoky day like this is unheard of. With...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Collective Threadz enters Spokane's booming secondhand scene
Spokane has no shortage of vintage thrift stores, but Collective Threadz, at 719 W. Garland Ave., looks to stand out in this competitive arena. Having opened three weeks ago, the store is a new addition to the bustling Garland District. Although new to the area, Collective Threadz brings years of...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Explore Spokane's spooky season at Greenwood Cemetery's 1,000 steps
On the edge of Greenwood Cemetery, a crumbling staircase lies in disrepair. Each Halloween these “1,000 Steps” are featured on the list of Spokane’s most popular haunts. “The local legend is that it feels like it takes a thousand steps to get up to the top because there's so many ghosts that try to stop you from reaching the top,” paranormal investigator Amanda Paulson said. “There's one story of an apparition of a green man, and there’s also been lots of reports of orbs, mist and also voices.”
KXLY
Cold front brings rain in and smoke out – Mark
Today, we can expect clouds with afternoon rain. It’ll be much cooler today, with low 50’s expected. We’ll see rain this afternoon into Saturday morning. There will be clouds and scattered showers Saturday with a high of 50 degrees. It’ll be sunny on Sunday, and 52 degrees, with more rain on Monday and a forecast of 49 degrees.
Oversized Windmill Loads Leaving Lewiston for Canada Saturday and Sunday Night
LEWISTON - The next load of oversized windmill blades will depart from the Port of Lewiston Saturday night, October 22nd and Sunday October 23rd at 7:30 p.m. The loads will travel north on US95 from Lewiston - ultimately headed to southern Alberta, Canada. The first load carrying oversized windmill blades...
inlander.com
Orlando's at Spokane Community College reopens with all-new format, and other food news
It's not unusual for college programs to close during the summer when students and staffing might not be in full swing. That's true of Orlando's, Spokane Community College's teaching restaurant facility, but somehow, after the end of the 2021-22 school year, rumors began swirling about Orlando's closing for good. Not...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Fundraiser gives a sneak peek at the Sled Hill
SANDPOINT – Kaniksu Land Trust is raising funds to purchase the historic community skiing and sledding hill on West Pine Street. The property was recently bought by friends of KLT in order to secure it for the trust. KLT’s fundraising goal is $2.1 million, which includes the cost of purchase and making the property suitable for public access. The project has already received tremendous support from the community, and the current balance to raise stands at $750,000. KLT has until November 2023 to purchase the land.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Global Neighborhood thrift is expanding and Spokane is here for it
Global Neighborhood Thrift has big plans for the absolute best kind of world domination—its recent expansion is yet another step toward its vision of acceptance and opportunities for those most in need. And as the fall chill descends, things are now heating up at the thrift store; the September expansion doubled floorspace to nearly 20,000 square feet.
whereverfamily.com
5 Reasons to Visit Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, this Winter
Planning family travel to Idaho this winter? Be sure to add Coeur d’Alene to the itinerary. This charming city features a variety of festivals, events and sites for the entire family to enjoy. Here are five reasons to visit Coeur d’Alene this winter:. 1. 25th Anniversary of Coeur...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Luck and talent bring pipe organ to the Idaho Panhandle
Talent and luck brought a Casavant organ to Sandpoint, making it one of the best instrument in North Idaho. How did such an amazing instrument end up in Sandpoint?. Because Scott and Lynn Youngren decided to move to Sandpoint, where they joined First Lutheran Church. It may have been a calling or by accident because FLC’s 1960s-era organ was failing and needed to be replaced. Suddenly Scott Youngren appeared as a well-trained organ specialist ready to upgrade the outdated instrument.
KHQ Right Now
The switch has been flipped!
Rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow arrive Friday. Wind gust will likely approach 25-30 mph through the afternoon helping to clear out some of that pesky smoke and improve our air quality. Scattered showers are expected to linger through early Saturday morning, with some hit-and-miss showers hanging on through...
‘No one is feeling good about it’: Neighbors upset with proposed dog park in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are continuing to follow up on a new dog park proposal from the City of Spokane. A neighbor living near Underhill Park says people are still upset with the City’s public engagement in the dog park project. Part of the proposal, the City is considering the park in East Central Spokane for a seven-acre dog park....
NOAA says winter should be colder, wetter in the Northwest this year
SPOKANE, Wash.– The NOAA winter outlook is pointing towards a busy winter season in the Inland Northwest. The outlook gives us a 50% chance for colder and wetter (snowier) conditions in December, January and February. The odds for average conditions are 33% and the odds of warmer and drier than average weather are just 16%. NOAA NOAA For the third...
KREM
Gabriel Iglesias to make rare appearance at Spokane Comedy Club in May 2023
Those interested in seeing Iglesias can text "FLUFFY" to 85957 to get a pre-sales link. Public on sale for tickets is Nov. 1.
inlander.com
With the death of SpokeFest and resignations at Bloomsday — will COVID kill local races?
Despite remaining financially stable during the pandemic, SpokeFest is gone and Bloomsday is struggling. General fatigue and a roller coaster of event logistics may have played a role in recent issues faced by the two popular road races. SpokeFest, an annual community bike ride that drew thousands of people of...
inlander.com
Spokane Police Chief said Spokane spent $500k on overtime at Camp Hope. That's not true
Earlier this month, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said the City of Spokane had spent more than half a million dollars on police overtime patrol at Camp Hope, a large homeless encampment in Spokane's East Central neighborhood. The comment came in an Oct. 5 "Chronic Nuisance Notice" Meidl sent to...
Bonner County Daily Bee
UI invites public to sample unique apples
SANDPOINT — University of Idaho’s Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center will offer a smorgasbord of heirloom apple varieties to sample. Among the varieties will offered at the open house will be favorites of the nation’s Founding Fathers and one variety so large that a single apple fills a pie, UI officials said.
