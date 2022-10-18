ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

First freeze of the season on a sunnier Sunday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s fair to say that gardening season is over in the Inland Northwest. We only had our first night in the 30s on Friday in the Spokane metro, but now we’re going to jump down to our first freeze. This should be the coldest night this week for most places.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains

SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains.  Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest.  Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week.  In lower...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

This October smoke could be the latest on record

SPOKANE, Wash — Air Quality on Wednesday spent most of the day hovering in the Orange AQI range, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. That would not be a surprise in the summertime. In the past decade, the Inland Northwest has gotten used to a yearly invasion of wildfire smoke. In October however, a smoky day like this is unheard of. With...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Collective Threadz enters Spokane's booming secondhand scene

Spokane has no shortage of vintage thrift stores, but Collective Threadz, at 719 W. Garland Ave., looks to stand out in this competitive arena. Having opened three weeks ago, the store is a new addition to the bustling Garland District. Although new to the area, Collective Threadz brings years of...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Explore Spokane's spooky season at Greenwood Cemetery's 1,000 steps

On the edge of Greenwood Cemetery, a crumbling staircase lies in disrepair. Each Halloween these “1,000 Steps” are featured on the list of Spokane’s most popular haunts. “The local legend is that it feels like it takes a thousand steps to get up to the top because there's so many ghosts that try to stop you from reaching the top,” paranormal investigator Amanda Paulson said. “There's one story of an apparition of a green man, and there’s also been lots of reports of orbs, mist and also voices.”
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Cold front brings rain in and smoke out – Mark

Today, we can expect clouds with afternoon rain. It’ll be much cooler today, with low 50’s expected. We’ll see rain this afternoon into Saturday morning. There will be clouds and scattered showers Saturday with a high of 50 degrees. It’ll be sunny on Sunday, and 52 degrees, with more rain on Monday and a forecast of 49 degrees.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fundraiser gives a sneak peek at the Sled Hill

SANDPOINT – Kaniksu Land Trust is raising funds to purchase the historic community skiing and sledding hill on West Pine Street. The property was recently bought by friends of KLT in order to secure it for the trust. KLT’s fundraising goal is $2.1 million, which includes the cost of purchase and making the property suitable for public access. The project has already received tremendous support from the community, and the current balance to raise stands at $750,000. KLT has until November 2023 to purchase the land.
SANDPOINT, ID
Gonzaga Bulletin

Global Neighborhood thrift is expanding and Spokane is here for it

Global Neighborhood Thrift has big plans for the absolute best kind of world domination—its recent expansion is yet another step toward its vision of acceptance and opportunities for those most in need. And as the fall chill descends, things are now heating up at the thrift store; the September expansion doubled floorspace to nearly 20,000 square feet.
SPOKANE, WA
whereverfamily.com

5 Reasons to Visit Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, this Winter

Planning family travel to Idaho this winter? Be sure to add Coeur d’Alene to the itinerary. This charming city features a variety of festivals, events and sites for the entire family to enjoy. Here are five reasons to visit Coeur d’Alene this winter:. 1. 25th Anniversary of Coeur...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Luck and talent bring pipe organ to the Idaho Panhandle

Talent and luck brought a Casavant organ to Sandpoint, making it one of the best instrument in North Idaho. How did such an amazing instrument end up in Sandpoint?. Because Scott and Lynn Youngren decided to move to Sandpoint, where they joined First Lutheran Church. It may have been a calling or by accident because FLC’s 1960s-era organ was failing and needed to be replaced. Suddenly Scott Youngren appeared as a well-trained organ specialist ready to upgrade the outdated instrument.
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

The switch has been flipped!

Rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow arrive Friday. Wind gust will likely approach 25-30 mph through the afternoon helping to clear out some of that pesky smoke and improve our air quality. Scattered showers are expected to linger through early Saturday morning, with some hit-and-miss showers hanging on through...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

UI invites public to sample unique apples

SANDPOINT — University of Idaho’s Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center will offer a smorgasbord of heirloom apple varieties to sample. Among the varieties will offered at the open house will be favorites of the nation’s Founding Fathers and one variety so large that a single apple fills a pie, UI officials said.
SANDPOINT, ID

