beckershospitalreview.com
Maine hospitals receive $25M COVID funds from state
Hospitals in Maine will receive an additional $25 million from state coffers to help them continue to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report in The Portland Press Herald Oct. 20. Payments to individual hospitals were proportional to the amount of MaineCare revenue the hospital received prior to the pandemic.
beckershospitalreview.com
Significant gaps in Texas healthcare availability, coverage
Healthcare in Texas shows significant gaps in coverage, with nearly one-fourth of people not having access to a regular source of care, according to a new report from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University. Researchers surveyed a total of 2,140 adults to analyze health insurance coverage, access to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser mental health workers approve contract after 10-week strike
Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers have approved a four-year contract with Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente. Of union members who voted, 1,561 voted to approve the agreement, which is retroactive to September 2021 and expires in September 2025, according to an Oct. 21 NUHW news release shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Staff shortages, old buildings shutter beds at 3 Michigan psychiatric sites
Labor shortages and aging facilities have combined to close a total of 70 beds at three Michigan psychiatric sites, ABC affiliate WXYZ reported Oct. 20. The main facility affected is Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital, which has taken 50 beds offline, while Walter Reuther Hospital in Westland has temporarily closed 20 beds. The beds typically would be for treating adult patients with severe psychiatric illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
beckershospitalreview.com
Orlando Health to acquire Puerto Rico hospital
Orlando (Fla.) Health is acquiring Sabanera Health Dorado, an acute care hospital in Puerto Rico. The hospital, which includes 75 single-patient private rooms and 20 suites as well as eight intensive care units and four neonatal facilities, will change its name to Doctors’ Center Hospital-Orlando Health Dorado, according to an Oct. 19 news release from Orlando Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
NC attorney general investigating whether WakeMed, Duke Health shared patient data with Facebook
The North Carolina attorney general's office is investigating Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed and Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health for possibly sharing patient data with Facebook, an agency spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Health systems across the country have been removing the Meta Pixel from their websites and patient portals in recent months after...
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in New York as BQ.1 spreads
Health experts are carefully watching COVID-19 trends in New York amid signs the nation will face a winter surge. The state has seen an increase in hospitalizations over the last month. Statewide, the daily average for COVID-19 hospitalizations is up 15 percent over the last two weeks, according to HHS...
