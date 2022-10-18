The Joint Commission collaborated with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to launch an Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care certification on Oct. 20. The new certification program outlines the latest research, evidence-based practices and guidance to improve quality and safety for pregnant and postpartum patients and newborns, with a focus on high-risk areas for maternal morbidity and mortality. The program begins Jan. 1 but is now available for pre-application, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

