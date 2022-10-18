Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are eight hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Sept. 21:. 1. Drew Walker was selected as the new COO of Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Va. 2. Julie Grosvenor, MD, was named COO of Texas Surgical Hospital in Plano. 3. Kimberly Hatchel, DNP,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 14:. 1. Ian Barrett, EdD, was named chief human resources officer of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health. 2. Helen Boucher, MD, was selected as permanent dean at Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine and...
beckershospitalreview.com
UPMC exec Charles Bogosta selected for International Healthcare Leadership Award
Pittsburgh-based UPMC's Charles Bogosta, president of UPMC International and executive vice president of UPMC, has been chosen for the National Center for Healthcare Leadership's 2022 International Healthcare Leadership Award. "Mr. Bogosta is a champion of expanding global access to U.S. expertise in health care," LeAnn Swanson, CEO of NCHL, said...
beckershospitalreview.com
Wellstar, HCA Healthcare and 8 other systems seeking supply chain talent
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Angel Medical Center, based in Franklin, N.C.,. a...
beckershospitalreview.com
UM Health to provide pediatric services at Trinity Health hospital
Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health have partnered to expand pediatric specialty care at Trinity Health Oakland, a 497-bed hospital in Pontiac, Mich. Pediatric specialists from C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor will provide services in the Oakland County area through outpatient clinics and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaleida Health to add 500 jobs
Members of two unions have approved a contract with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health that adds 500 jobs. The three-year agreement covers more than 6,300 workers, who are represented by the Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. They work at Kaleida Health's Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville, N.Y., HighPointe on Michigan in Buffalo, DeGraff Medical Park in North Tonawanda, N.Y., and various community-based clinics. Kaleida Health has about 10,000 employees total.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA cut contract labor costs 19% in Q3
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw a 19 percent reduction in contract labor costs in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter, CFO Bill Rutherford said on an Oct. 21 earnings call with investors. The reduction meant that the 182-hospital, for-profit health system was able to absorb much...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems brace for 'twindemic' with calm confidence
As health system leaders confront the possibility of a COVID-19 and flu "twindemic" this year, they aren't focused on new strategies to handle a potential influx of patients. Instead, they're doubling down on what they know from their experience with the last four COVID-19 surges. Public health experts have feared...
beckershospitalreview.com
Georgia health system launches venture capital arm
Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System has started a venture capital arm to support early-stage startups and invest alongside other healthcare venture funds. Northeast Georgia Health Ventures launched Oct. 19 in partnership with Prinnovo, which helps smaller health systems create venture capital companies. The four-hospital chain will collaborate with startups to co-create, pilot and scale their solutions, which will then be considered by Northeast Georgia Health Ventures or their partners for investment.
beckershospitalreview.com
Joint Commission unveils new certification for perinatal care
The Joint Commission collaborated with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to launch an Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care certification on Oct. 20. The new certification program outlines the latest research, evidence-based practices and guidance to improve quality and safety for pregnant and postpartum patients and newborns, with a focus on high-risk areas for maternal morbidity and mortality. The program begins Jan. 1 but is now available for pre-application, according to a news release shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Proactive patient "stay and day" management: How to provide patients an uninterrupted care journey and create capacity
Patient discharge processes are often riddled with unnecessary delays, slowing patient throughput, creating bottlenecks, putting pressure on margins and straining much-needed capacity. But hospital leaders are increasingly turning to length-of-stay management in an effort to solve these challenges. In an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Hospital IQ, Lee...
beckershospitalreview.com
Orlando Health to acquire Puerto Rico hospital
Orlando (Fla.) Health is acquiring Sabanera Health Dorado, an acute care hospital in Puerto Rico. The hospital, which includes 75 single-patient private rooms and 20 suites as well as eight intensive care units and four neonatal facilities, will change its name to Doctors’ Center Hospital-Orlando Health Dorado, according to an Oct. 19 news release from Orlando Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tenet profit slips in Q3: 6 details
Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare reported a net income of $131 million in the third quarter of 2022, down from $448 million over the same period last year, according to its financial report released Oct. 20. Six details:. 1. During the third quarter ending Sept. 30, the for-profit hospital system saw a...
beckershospitalreview.com
How AI and automation can increase OR utilization and reenergize your staff
Cumbersome manual scheduling processes for operating rooms (ORs) and surgeons' fears of not having enough OR time often lead to hoarding block time, which results in underutilization of the OR and lost revenue. By using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation, perioperative services can identify and incentivize earlier...
beckershospitalreview.com
IT job openings at Epic, Oracle Cerner and Meditech
The top EHR companies are constantly looking to add IT talent to their teams. Editor’s Note: The job listing information is compiled from company websites. IT job openings at Epic, Oracle Cerner and Meditech:. Epic has 34 open IT positions, including open roles as a senior network security engineer,...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 nurses making headlines on and off the job
Five nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Oct. 13:. Nurse midwife Beth Quinkert, RN, recently celebrated 25 years as a nurse and has delivered nearly 4,500 babies during her career, News and Tribune reported Oct. 13. She is considered the region's most experienced certified nurse-midwife.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA revenues, net income slip in Q3: 5 details
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw revenues of $14.97 billion in the third quarter of 2022, down from $15.28 billion over the same period last year, according to its financial report released Oct. 21. Five details:. 1. The 182-hospital, for-profit system saw a net income of $1.13 billion in the quarter...
beckershospitalreview.com
Office of Inspector General urges CMS to evaluate home-based telehealth
The HHS Office of Inspector General urged the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to evaluate how the use of telehealth affected the quality of home healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Oct. 18 report to the Department of Health and Human Service, the OIG surveyed 400 home health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals continue to battle margins amid rising costs, flat revenues: 5 findings
More than half of hospitals and health systems are seeing margins hover above zero as expenses increase and revenue remains flat, according to an October report from Strata Decision Technology, a healthcare analytics company. Five findings:. 1. Total operating margins among the more than 1,100 hospitals analyzed are down compared...
beckershospitalreview.com
As hospitals make cuts, the losses are loud or quiet
There are few easy ways to cut expenses. But in hospitals and health systems, there are quieter ways. Workforce reductions are never painless — or never should be, especially for those doing the reducing. Involuntary job loss is one of the most stressful events workers and families experience, carrying mental and physical health risks in addition to the disruption it poses to peoples' short- and long-term life plans.
Comments / 0