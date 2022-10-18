Read full article on original website
Hitting the Books: The early EVs that paved the way for GM's Ultium success
General Motors has been in business for more than a century, but in its 112 years, the company has never faced such challenges as it does in today's rapidly electrifying and automating industry. The assembly line jobs from Detroit's heyday have been replaced by legions of automated industrial arms, almost as quickly as the era of internal combustion engines has been supplanted by EVs. Since 2014, it's been Mary Barra's job as CEO of GM to help guide America's largest automaker into the 21st century.
Beats Studio Buds drop to a new low of $90 at Amazon
Akai reveals a bigger sibling for one of the best budget MIDI controllers
Akai's MPK Mini mk3 is a solid and affordable way to get into MIDI keyboard controllers, but there's still a chance you want more flexibility for your music-making sessions. Thankfully, the company now has a more powerful option that still keeps costs in check. The just-launched MPK Mini Plus offers more range by expanding from 25 to 37 keys, and introduces more advanced elements like a two-track step/live sequencer, chord and scale modes, DAW-friendly transport controls and wheels for pitch bending and modulation. You'll also find full five-pin MIDI ports (you previously needed USB) as well as CV/Gate connectors for attaching synths and similar modular equipment.
Adobe's upcoming AI experiments include a powerful drag-and-drop composite tool
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Adobe is working on a new feature that makes it possible to create composite images with just a few clicks. During its latest round of sneak peaks for experimental features, Adobe has showed off Project Clever Composites that uses AI and automation to quickly combine two images together. If you want a picture showing you standing in front of a tourist spot like the Eiffel Tower or the Leaning Tower of Pisa, you'd have to cut your photo out of an image and trim its edges. Then, after you paste it in front of the background you want, you still need to adjust the lighting, scale and color to make it blend seamlessly. Clever Composites can do all that on its own.
GM officially reveals its $107,000 electrified 2024 GMC Sierra Denali
GM's goal to sell nothing but EVs by 2035 is well on its way with massive demand already for the GMC Hummer EV and the Chevy Silverado. The automaker took to social media on Thursday to unveil its third electrified offering and the burly-looking Sierra Denali EV that the company revealed does not disappoint.
Apple's M1 MacBook Air drops to $799, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
