Tallahassee, FL

2-4-7: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts Georgia Tech at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday, October 29th at noon. The game between the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets will be shown on the ACC Network. FSU, which is coming off a bye, is 4-3 on the season, including 2-3 against...
