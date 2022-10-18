Read full article on original website
Couple ties the knot at BBQ Festival in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A couple said "I Do" at the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday. Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson tied the knot on a stage at the 38th Annual Barbecue Festival. Instead of a wedding cake, the two shared a barbecue sandwich as their first meal as newlyweds.
Lexington Barbecue Festival to return in-person after two years
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The annual Lexington Barbecue Festival returns after two years since the COVID-19 pandemic halted many in-person events. This will be the city's 38th festival, featuring music, activities for all ages, and, of course, barbecue-cooked foods. “It’s a real opportunity for us to highlight and showcase our...
Downtown Greensboro Has A Plethora Of Holiday Activities
Downtown Greensboro Inc. has a host of events to celebrate the holiday season in downtown Greensboro. The increasingly popular Festival of Lights is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, officially from 5:30 to 9 p.m., but many folks have been known to linger long after the event has officially ended. The Festival of Lights will include the community singalong, the lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, carolers, acoustic performances, a laser show and, of course, Santa.
Salisbury ghost tour doesn’t disappoint history, paranormal seekers
SALISBURY, N.C. — When John Tucker begins his ghost tour in front of the Rowan County office building on West Innes Street, he wastes no time in whetting the appetite of anyone interested in the paranormal. He explains that the tour, which covers several blocks of downtown Salisbury and...
Rescheduled Farmington Fall Festival this Saturday
The second annual Farmington Fall Festival opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at the community center on 1723 Farmington Road, Mocksville. The free festival will include a tractor show by the Piedmont Antique Power Association, a cake baking competition, a craft and vendor fair, food, kids activities including “train” rides and hayrides, and free music.
Worth the drive: Millstone Creek Orchards near Asheboro
RAMSEUR, N.C. — If you haven’t gotten your pumpkin fill this fall, there’s still time to get out to Millstone Creek Orchards near Asheboro to be immersed in pumpkin patches offering up the fruit (yep, pumpkins are fruit!) in all shapes, sizes and colors. Millstone Creek Orchard...
Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
City of Salisbury looking for buyer-developer for The Plaza
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to purchase and redevelop the Plaza building located in downtown Salisbury. The mixed-use seven-story building, completed in 1910, was the tallest in North Carolina when it was constructed and still serves as an iconic image of the city.
2 new movies filming in NC with combined budgets of $30 million; settings in Wilmington and Charlotte
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
2022 Apple Festival has “Biggest crowd ever”
The 2022 Taylorsville Apple Festival, held Saturday for the first time since 2019, had a massive crowd (above), with estimates in the several tens of thousands, according to festival director Gina Kay Honosky. Apple Festival winners announced in contests, pageant. Taylorsville Apple Festival Director Gina Kay Honosky noted that the...
The “commune” within Silver Moon Saloon
Kimberly Varnadoe stands beside a barstool, adorned in a painting smock with a drink in hand. Her drink of choice at the moment? Tonic water and lime- she’s on duty preparing for her upcoming art show at Artworks down the street. A former professor of art at Salem College,...
Davidson County woman aims to clear school fees for families in hardships
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County woman is working to make sure that all students in the district enjoy all the activities they choose to debt free. Holly Green is working to help families going through hard times pay overdue debts to schools in the district so students can enjoy after-school and extracurricular […]
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale
Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
Salisbury Man Missing Since Friday
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road
Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
1 injured after shooting on Bywood Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A male victim is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Sunday. Greensboro police arrived at the 2000 block of Bywood Road around 1:17 p.m. to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital, according to officials. No...
Worth the drive: Crazy Mexico restaurant
While listing dinner options, one of the first places mentioned was Crazy Mexico, a restaurant serving authentic Mexican food that we absolutely love! I've shared it on my blog but never here on WRAL. This is one Alamance County restaurant you should know about.
Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift
SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub.
