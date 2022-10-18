ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moriarty, NM

Come Celebrate The Day of the Dead at This Secluded Venue Near Canyon

Sad that once Halloween is over, all the festivities will be over as well? Do not fear because after Halloween begins the 2-day celebration of Día de Los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. On November 2nd, a Día de Los Muertos Art Show and Celebration will be held at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast from 6 to 9:30 pm. There will be live music, taco trucks, traditional Mexican sweets and treats, folkloric dances, performances by local artists, art sales, and prizes for the best-dressed attendees.
AMARILLO, TX
Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors

This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
AMARILLO, TX
Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors

Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
AMARILLO, TX
What Happened At Amarillo La Quinta Inn?

When I got to baseball practice for my youngest son yesterday, all the talk with the parents was wrapped around one thing...and it wasn't baseball. Everyone was wondering what was going on at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter St. yesterday. Now we're getting some answers. If you were near...
AMARILLO, TX
Girls Night In Texas? Better Think Again.

"Just got paid, it's Friday night." Sorry, my head went to my old school jams playlist there for a minute. But you and I both know that's what you're thinking about right? The week has come to an end, you and the girls have been talking all week about getting together and heading out for a good time Friday night.
TEXAS STATE
One Word Post On Amarillo Reddit Is Pure Gold. What Was The Word?

I think it's no secret that I love trolling around the Amarillo Reddit page. There are some incredibly funny things that get posted to it. As I was scrolling the page this morning, I saw a post that I thought was put there by mistake...then I realized how many comments were left on it. I thought to myself, this has to be the best thing I've ever seen posted that didn't start some kind of crazy online knife fight.
AMARILLO, TX
