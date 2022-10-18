Read full article on original website
Review: Amarillo’s Senor Chubby’s Mexican Bar & Grill
Senor Chubby's Mexican Bar and Grill. They are now open in Wellington Square. They were pretty quiet about their grand opening. I even tried to message them asking when it was going to happen. Then on a random Tuesday this week, I saw the announcement that they were open. There...
Amarillo is Delighted to See Roll Em Up Taquito’s Finally Open
This really has seemed like a roller coaster of emotions. I feel like we have gone through a lot with Roll Em Up Taquitos already. We found out they were coming to Amarillo back in May. Now with the news, there was some drama. They were moving into a location...
Senor Chubby’s in Amarillo is Open For Your Taco Needs
It's been a whirlwind of a week already. We found out about a few businesses and restaurants closing. When we lose food in the area luckily it seems that there is food heading our way to fill the void. One that opened without much warning. Oh, and I am glad...
Amarillo Makes the Top 200 Cities for Single Moms
When it comes to being a parent no parent wants to be a single parent. Life happens and things happen and you find yourself as a single mom its a plus when you're in a good city. I found myself a single mom 11 years ago, and it's tough especially...
Another Business Casualty in Amarillo – This Time it Hits Wolflin Area
It seems like another day and another business closing. It seems the year 2022 has been pretty tough. There have been employee shortages and supply chain issues. So much stuff happening to just make it tough. We have had several restaurants close. Now we are losing other businesses as well....
Come Celebrate The Day of the Dead at This Secluded Venue Near Canyon
Sad that once Halloween is over, all the festivities will be over as well? Do not fear because after Halloween begins the 2-day celebration of Día de Los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. On November 2nd, a Día de Los Muertos Art Show and Celebration will be held at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast from 6 to 9:30 pm. There will be live music, taco trucks, traditional Mexican sweets and treats, folkloric dances, performances by local artists, art sales, and prizes for the best-dressed attendees.
Amarillo, Look At This Photo. Notice Any Interesting Mistakes?
First things, first. I don't know for certain that there are any mistakes made here. For all I know, and I would be willing to wager, a lot of time was spent making sure everything looked as it should before final, somewhat permanent, possibly expensive decisions were made. But still,...
Is This Diesel Pump The Most Anger Inducing One In Amarillo?
I don't drive a diesel vehicle. However, if I did drive one I would think seeing something like this would be pretty annoying. It's hard enough sometimes squeezing in at a gas station when someone is already at the pump in front of you. Never mind having to parallel park.
Is The Big Texan In Amarillo Texas Really Overrated? Depends.
It's been featured on numerous television shows. YouTube's eating elite all come to pay homage to its challenge. Your friends and family from out of town all have questions and want to visit it. It begs the question, is The Big Texan overrated?. All Myth And Legend Living Along I-40.
Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors
This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
’80s Amarillo Punk Documentary Is A Jackpot Of Rare Footage
When you think "music scene" in Amarillo, you'd be forgiven for thinking that it's all acoustic guitars, Stetsons, three chords, and the truth. Hang out in Amarillo long enough, and you find out there's a lot more to it than that. I recently stumbled upon this documentary made in the...
Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors
Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
What Happened At Amarillo La Quinta Inn?
When I got to baseball practice for my youngest son yesterday, all the talk with the parents was wrapped around one thing...and it wasn't baseball. Everyone was wondering what was going on at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter St. yesterday. Now we're getting some answers. If you were near...
Beto is Back in Amarillo! Where are the Other Candidates?
It's the season for campaigning and campaigning means visits from those running for office. Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be in Amarillo tonight, Thursday, October 20, 2022. The Get Out the Vote Rally will begin at 6 pm at the Four Points Sheraton at 1911 East I-40. O'Rourke is on...
Girls Night In Texas? Better Think Again.
"Just got paid, it's Friday night." Sorry, my head went to my old school jams playlist there for a minute. But you and I both know that's what you're thinking about right? The week has come to an end, you and the girls have been talking all week about getting together and heading out for a good time Friday night.
Leonard Farms is Ready to Scare the Heck Out of You in Amarillo
The Halloween season is all about being scared. Well, that and candy of course. We watch a ton of horror movies. We decorate our homes for trick-or-treaters. We, of course, make sure we have plenty of candy for them as well. We look for fun family activities to keep us...
Pics: The Beautiful Art You Find Along Polk In Downtown Amarillo
It's no secret that Amarillo has a fascination with murals. There's a ton of them all over the city. From pizza joints to corporate offices, it seems like everyone is itching to get one at some point. Have you taken time to notice all of the art along Polk Street...
Tour Llano Cemetery and Hear The Amazing Historical Stories
Have you ever wanted to tour the Llano Cemetery? Well here's your chance. Llano Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in Amarillo. It started in 1888 when the Morrow family was passing through the area and their 24-year-old daughter Lillian died. They buried her on a piece of land owned by T.B. Hattie Clisbee.
Did You Know Amarillo Once Called Itself “The Friendly City”?
Amarillo goes by, and has gone by, several nicknames. Depending on how old you are, what part of town you grew up in, whether you were born here or not; it all influences how you see Amarillo. That being said, once in a while one of these nicknames will surprise me.
One Word Post On Amarillo Reddit Is Pure Gold. What Was The Word?
I think it's no secret that I love trolling around the Amarillo Reddit page. There are some incredibly funny things that get posted to it. As I was scrolling the page this morning, I saw a post that I thought was put there by mistake...then I realized how many comments were left on it. I thought to myself, this has to be the best thing I've ever seen posted that didn't start some kind of crazy online knife fight.
