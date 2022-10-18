Raleigh was completely dominate on the football field Friday night; so much that the Lions scored 42 points on only five offensive plays. Head coach Ryan Higdon's team absolutely whipped visiting Region 6-3A foe McLaurin, 48-12, to remain undefeated in the region. The Lions collected two points on a blocked punt and safety just following the opening kickoff, and then ran away with the ballgame from that point. Raleigh held a very comfortable 42-0 cushion at the half, and the Lions' starting groups were all but pulled from the playing field in the second half.

RALEIGH, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO