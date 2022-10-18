Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency features Inhambane Bay in southeast Mozambique. “Inhambane Bay is a deep inlet into which the small Mutamba River flows,” says ESA. “On one side of the bay lies the historical city of Inhambane, capital of the Inhambane Province, while the sister city of Maxixe, the economic capital of Inhambane, sits across from it. The province is the second largest grower of cashews, after Nampula, and it also produces coconut and citrus fruits.”

2 DAYS AGO