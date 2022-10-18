Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
WAVY News 10
50 displaced, 12 injured, in Hampton apartment fire
WAVY's Hayley Milon reports: A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-alarm-fire-at-luxury-apartment-building-in-hampton/.
WAVY News 10
Early morning crash on I-64 near J. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Early morning crash on I-64 near J. Clyde Morris Blvd.
WAVY News 10
12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton fire
Eight firefighters and four civilians were injured in an apartment fire in Hampton on Friday morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3THlAZg.
Man injured following shooting on Nicholson St. in Norfolk
According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 9:55 p.m. in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
WAVY News 10
Man in custody after barricade situation on Campostella Rd. in Chesapeake
According to police, officers responded to a business around 11:55 a.m. in the 2100 block of Campostella Road where they found a man who had active warrants. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/man-in-custody-after-barricade-situation-on-campostella-rd-in-chesapeake/.
WAVY News 10
WAVY Weather Evening Update | October 21, 2022
Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area.
Missing 16-year-old in Norfolk found safe
Police say Taylor-Quent was found safe in the City of Portsmouth.
WAVY News 10
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. WAVY's Regina Mobley reports. Andre Rawls lives in arm and leg pain every day; his family lives in emotional pain. Rawls, now 20 years old, spent a month at Sentara Norfolk General where doctors treated him for five gunshot wounds to his right arm and both legs.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk police searching for missing 16-year-old
Early morning crash on I-64 near J. Clyde Morris Blvd.
WAVY News 10
'It does not get easier': Norfolk family mourns as murder remains unsolved for 7 years
'It does not get easier': Norfolk family mourns as murder remains unsolved for 7 years. 12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured in an apartment complex fire in Hampton on Friday morning. Burns were minor to moderate, firefighters say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TKxuSt.
Rabid raccoon found in Newport News
According to a press release, the raccoon was found in the area of Denbigh High School and Denbigh Park.
Crews responded to garage fire on E Little Creek Road in Norfolk
According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed with flames.
WAVY News 10
World Famous Orange Crush
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mike Standing with Waterman’s Restaurant joined us in the kitchen to show us a couple of drinks that will be featured at the Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Mike made a seafood Bloody Mary and the World Famous Orange Crush. Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. The...
WAVY News 10
Man shot, another person hurt, in Suffolk incident
Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/man-injured-after-shooting-on-brewer-ave-in-suffolk/.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police investigating double shooting on Duck Pond Road
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. https://www.wavy.com/news/norfolk-police-investigating-double-shooting-on-duck-pond/.
Newport News hosts community block party to celebrate The Yard District
The block party will include live music from Brasswind, and a dedication to a new kinetic wind art sculpture, called “Fluidity”.
Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to reports of brandishing a firearm and a possible abduction in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
67 new Chief Petty Officers pinned at NAS Oceana
There were 67 men and women promoted Friday as the Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana hosted its Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Pinning Ceremony.
