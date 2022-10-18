Read full article on original website
Laurel outlasts West Jones in a classic on Senior Night
The Laurel vs. West Jones rivalry added yet another classic chapter to the book Friday night, with fireworks early in the opening minute and one more bang in the closing minute to cap things off. In this chapter, the Tornadoes edged out the Mustangs in a thriller. The fireworks went...
City of Laurel approves voluntary annexation
The Laurel City Council is working to expand its boundaries. In August the city begun the process to handle a voluntary annexation. During that City Council meeting, members of the council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign an Engagement Letter with a law firm concerning an annexation effort.
Raleigh easily blows by McLaurin; set to face Hazlehurst for region championship
Raleigh was completely dominate on the football field Friday night; so much that the Lions scored 42 points on only five offensive plays. Head coach Ryan Higdon's team absolutely whipped visiting Region 6-3A foe McLaurin, 48-12, to remain undefeated in the region. The Lions collected two points on a blocked punt and safety just following the opening kickoff, and then ran away with the ballgame from that point. Raleigh held a very comfortable 42-0 cushion at the half, and the Lions' starting groups were all but pulled from the playing field in the second half.
Mize runs over Stringer in Region 8-2A matchup
Mize was as efficient as it wanted to be on offense Friday night. On the road against Region 8-2A foe Stringer, the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on all but the game's final drive, which ended in a victory formation to run out the clock. Mize defeated Stringer 48-13 to remain unbeaten...
