Cheapest winter sun destinations from £51pppn in January – including Cyprus & Spain

THE biggest winter sun bargains for Brits looking to go on holiday in January can be found in Spain and Cyprus, with prices from £51pp a night.

If you're willing to travel further, long-haul destinations include Orlando in Florida, Dubai and Thailand.

The Post Office report found those destinations to be the cheapest for Brits, using a three-course dinner for two with wine, a cup of coffee, a bottle of local beer, sunscreen, bug repellent, a Coca Cola can, a glass of wine, a bottle of still water as cross-references to compile the list.

The best bargain holidays were in Turkey; however, the temperatures are not the warmest in winter.

Spain and Cyprus are good contenders coming in fifth and sixth spots.

The average cost for a package holiday, a daily cup of coffee, beer and a three-course meal, is less than £500 per person.

Temperatures also stay around 20 degrees in January, which is much warmer than in the UK.

We found some deals for a holiday to Cyprus, with the cheapest deals available from £369pp on a bed and breakfast basis.

The deal is available at the Paphos Gardens hotel on January 4, working out at £52pp a night.

If you're looking for an all-inclusive deal, we've also found prices from £572pp (£81pppn) at Leonardo Plaza Cypria Maris Beach Hotel And Spa on January 4.

Here are some of the best deals we've found in Cyprus:

Seven nights all-inclusive at The King Jason in Paphos, on January 4 - from £599pp

Seven nights b&b at Elias Beach Hotel in Limassol, on January 4 - from £394pp

Spain also came out on top for a bargain - both Tenerife and Lanzarote average holiday costs for a week came to £500 and £555, respectively - although holidays to Spain can be found for less than £180pp, including flights.

Here are the best deals we've found for holidays in Spain in January:

Tenerife

Seven nights self-catering at TUI SUNEO Tamaimo Tropical in Puerto de Santiago, on January 9 - from £436pp

Seven nights all-inclusive at Catalonia Punta Del Rey in Las Caletillas, on January 9 - from £449pp

Seven nights all-inclusive at Hotel Catalonia Las Vegas in Puerto de la Cruz, on January 8 - from £486pp

Seven nights self-catering at Laguna Park II Apartments in Costa Adeje, on January 16 - from £381pp

Seven nights full-board at GF Noelia in Puerto De La Cruz, on January 16 - from £509pp

Lanzarote

Seven nights self-catering at Lanzarote Paradise in Costa Teguise, on January 23 - from £360pp

Seven nights all-inclusive at Rio Playa Blanca in Playa Blanca, on January 16 - from £530pp

Seven nights self-catering at Plaza Azul Apartments in Puerto Del Carmen, on January 23 - from £395pp

Seven nights all-inclusive at TUI SUNEO El Trebol in Costa Teguise, on January 16 - from £503pp

Seven nights all-inclusive at BlueBay Lanzarote in Costa Teguise, on January 16 - from £530pp

Long-haul holidays are also available in January, with a week in Orlando, including hotels, return flights, food, and drink coming in on an average of £860 per person - although we've found deals for just £686 for a week.

Other bargains were from Dubai (£600 average holiday cost for three-night stays) and Thailand (£1,096 average holiday cost on week-long stays).

Despite Jamaica having a percentage price fall of 24.8, it has the most expensive holiday prices of the bunch in January, as package holidays exceed £1,200.

