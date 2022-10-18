Rain Lets Yankees Return to Original Pitching Plan, Guardians Stick with Civale

Game 5 getting rained out on Monday allowed the Yankees to revert to their initial starting pitcher plans with their season on the line

The Yankees always wanted to start Nestor Cortes in Game 5. Rain changed that plan – and then made it possible again.

Entering the American League Division Series, New York wanted to go with Gerrit Cole in Game 1, Cortes in Game 2, and Luis Severino in Game 3 before returning to Cole and Cortes if needed. But Game 2 was postponed a day due to weather.

That meant Cortes would only be available out of the bullpen on short rest for Game 5 on Monday, which Jameson Taillon was supposed to start after the first rainout. But the decisive series finale was also washed out, making Cortes an option to start on Tuesday, just as New York originally hoped. The Yankees announced the 2022 All-Star will do exactly that.

Cortes grinded through his Game 2 start on Friday , his first ever in the postseason. The lefty went five innings and allowed six hits, one home run, two earned runs and three walks while striking out three. The Yankees lost that game , 4-2, in 10 innings.

With the Yankees reverting to their original pitching plan – Taillon and even Cole can help a rested bullpen – the Guardians are sticking with Aaron Civale as their Game 5 starter, per The Athletic’s Zack Meisel .

Cleveland initially listed “TBD” as its starter following Monday’s postponement, perhaps because staff ace Shane Bieber can now factor into the equation. The Athletic added that Bieber lobbied to contribute on Monday but was overruled by manager Terry Francona after throwing 5.2 innings in Game 2 on Friday. Bieber posted a line comparable to the one Cortes did, allowing five hits, one homer, two earned runs and three walks while striking out seven.

Tuesday will mark Civale’s postseason debut. Like the Yankees, Cleveland also has a revitalized bullpen for the do or die contest.

While plenty of arms will be fresh on Tuesday, the winner of Game 5 will face logistical challenges in the American League Championship Series against the Astros.

The ALCS begins Wednesday in Houston, so the Yankees or Guardians will have to travel after Tuesday’s game. That series includes just one day off, which means neither New York nor Cleveland will have much time to recuperate against an Astros team that has been relaxing since Saturday.

