ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York Giants Crack into MMQB Power Ranking Poll's Top 10

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PKuD_0idYhibn00

The New York Giants are among the fastest-rising teams on the weekly MMQB power ranking polls.

The New York Giants are soaring pretty high these days thanks to a 5-1 record that includes a few wins over the teams they're supposed to beat (Panthers, Bears) and a few wins over teams they weren't supposed to beat (Titans, Packers, Ravens).

And the folks over at MMQB have noticed the Giants are seemingly one of the fastest risers up the MMQB weekly power ranking poll. After landing at No. 13 following their big upset against the Packers in London, head coach Brian Daboll's gritty Giants have officially cracked the top 10 , landing at No. 7 this week after their gutsy come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Notes Conor Orr of the Giants' latest placement:

The Giants are 5-1, and likely won’t be significantly large underdogs until at least Thanksgiving. At some point, the team turned from a cute story and potential seventh seed to a very serious contender in that they always find a way to hang around in games long enough to win them. They are the barnacle at the bottom of the boat, clinging artfully.

Here's the amazing thing. The Giants still have room to climb even higher if they somehow manage to win their next two games (against the struggling Jaguars and the tricky Seahawks) before their Week 9 bye.

That's because what's interesting about this week's power ranking poll is that the Giants are behind a pair of 3-3 teams, the seventh-ranked Bucs, who fell to the struggling Steelers last week, and the fifth-ranked Packers, who lost back-to-back games to the Giants and Jets.

No one is ready to put the Giants in the same tier as the Bills, Chiefs, Eagles, and Vikings--for that to happen, those teams would have to come back down to earth while the Giants continued their ascent and started being a little more explosive on offense.

Still, considering many critics wrote the plucky Giants off even before the season started, their ascent to finally gaining some credibility and respect around the league beyond the numerous power-ranking polls has been a fun story to watch.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Empire Sports Media

Giants rule out 5 players ahead of Week 7 against Jacksonville

The New York Giants will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in an effort to improve their win streak to four games. The Giants are coming into this game with an impressive 5-1 record. The 2-4 Jaguars are on a three-game losing streak, looking to snap that streak against the injury-riddled Giants. The Giants just ruled out five key players ahead of their Week 7 matchup against Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Giants' Daniel Jones 'would be lying' to say he never thinks about contract

The New York Giants are the NFL's most surprising 5-1 team under the leadership of quarterback Daniel Jones, who is in the final year of his rookie contract after the club declined the fifth-year option attached to his deal this past spring. Jones said during a recent edition of the...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Daily Mail

Dolphins' quarterback Tagovailoa insists he doesn't want to be known for 'the Tua rule' but admits he has learned to not 'try to be a superhero' as he makes his return to the field after concussion scare

Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has said he is aware he is at the center of player safety in the NFL but insisted he does not want to be known for it ahead of his return to the field. Tagovailoa will mark his return against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday...
FanSided

Potential Eagles targets at running back prior to NFL trade deadline

Might the Eagles add one more game-breaker to the offensive backfield?. As the trade deadline approaches, there are multiple players league-wide that could benefit from a fresh start in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. For a team seemingly at the beginning stages of a playoff push, one that hopefully leads to a second Vince Lombardi Trophy, a few things are obvious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles rookie progress reports at the bye week

The Eagles reached their bye week with a perfect 6-0 record. While much of their success has been because of veterans, plenty of rookies have played a role too. Here’s an updated look at the contributions of the rookie class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. The Eagles’...
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

GM provides significant update on Eagles’ potential trade target

The Philadelphia Eagles appear to have lost out on a potential trade target with the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline less than two weeks away. The Eagles have recently been involved in rumors surrounding the availability of Panthers defensive end Brian Burns as Carolina has found themselves in a fire sale of late.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy