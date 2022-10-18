Read full article on original website
Bono Finally Addressed That U2 iTunes Album Controversy: "I Take Full Responsibility":
In an exclusive excerpt from his new memoir "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," humanitarian and U2 frontman Bono finally apologized for the time everyone was forced to listen to their album on iTunes.
Hayden Christensen is the Latest Star Wars Actor Rumored to be MCU Bound
Hayden Christensen is currently experiencing a career resurgence thanks to his involvement in Star Wars' hit series Obi-Wan Kenobi which saw the actor, along with prequel trilogy co-star Ewan McGregor reprise their roles as Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi respectively. The show pretty much dropped a massive hint that Darth...
Bleach: What Happens to People Who Die in Soul Society? Explained
Now that the Bleach anime is back with the premiere of Thousand-Year Blood War, fans are excited to follow the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and his Soul Reaper companions as they battle Yhwach and his powerful Quincy army. As manga readers know, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is based on the final arc (so far) of Tite Kubo's shonen series, and it's expected to run for four cours (quarter of a year).
DC Fans Love Ezra Miller’s Rumored Flash Replacement
I'm pretty sure most of you are already aware of Ezra Miller's controversies and despite the actor's attempts to save his career in the DC Extended Universe, it looks like Warner Bros. Discovery has made its verdict. If you may recall, the 30-year-old star and his agent recently met with the merger's executives to discuss his future in the franchise, and while some reports claim everything went smoothly, with the belief that Miller will continue playing Barry Allen after The Flash, it looks like that's not the case.
Why Is Loid Called Twilight in Spy x Family?
In every spy show, spies usually have a codename, so it isn't surprising that Loid Forger has one too, although "Loid Forger" itself is also a fake name. As a spy, he uses the codename "Twilight," but is there a reason behind that? Why did Loid choose "Twilight" as his codename in Spy x Family?
Why Is Yor’s Codename Thorn Princess in Spy x Family?
Formerly known as Yor Briar, Yor Forger seems to be an ordinary clerk at Berlint City Hall. What people don’t know is that she is also a Garden assassin and uses the codename "Thorn Princess." But out of all the names she could use, why did Yor choose "Thorn Princess" as her codename in Spy x Family?
