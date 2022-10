University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is piloting a new club specifically for independent 4-H members. The new Independent 4-H Clubs are an opportunity for individuals to come together, virtually or in-person, and build relationships with their peers. They will share interests, projects, goals, plans for the year and reflections at the end of the year. This will be a space for youth to foster friendships and collaborate on projects of similar interests.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO