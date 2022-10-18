ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean Lafitte, LA

Simulated gunfire for the filming of “HITMAN” in Chalmette Tuesday

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jeTI_0idYfNla00

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — St. Bernard Parish officials say that filming will take place at the 40 Arpent Wetlands Observatory, located at the end of Jean Lafitte and Benjamin Street on Tuesday.

Filming will be for the feature-length film titled “HITMAN.” Parish officials warn residents in the area that they might hear simulated gunfire. Along with that, there may be an increase in pedestrian and vehicle traffic during filming times.

Filming began at 7 a.m. and is expected to last until 7 p.m. Residents can contact 310-817-9169, the local film office with any concerns. The film is about Gary Johnson, a New Orleans cop who’s been working undercover as the most in-demand hitman in town until one day he breaks protocol in order to help a desperate woman trying to escape an abusive husband.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Slidell woods fire along I-12 West

SLIDELL, La. — A large fire in the woods caused some issues in Slidell Saturday afternoon. The fire started along I-12 west between the Airport Road and Lacombe exits. The Slidell Fire Department could not tell WWL-TV how big the fire is but described it as a "large fire."
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie is the newest thing for fall

The oldest walking parade in St. Tammany Parish has officially moved to a new season, but so much else remains familiar. The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie returns to the streets of Olde Towne Slidell for the first time since the pandemic, with its theme "Mona Breaks Free!" Dedicated...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

It's Halloween week in St. Tammany

Oct. 28: "Rocky Horror" will be presented Oct. 28 & 29 at the Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. See sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire on a stormy night, discover the eerie mansion of a mad scientist transvestite, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $33. For tickets without online fees, text (985) 285-6666 or buy online at eventbrite.com See more at cuttingedgetheater.com.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Two dead in separate Pontchartrain Expressway crashes in New Orleans

Two motorists were killed in traffic wrecks early Saturday on the upriver-bound Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans. The first crash occurred just after midnight near the Claiborne Avenue exit. Police said they found a taxicab hit the guardrail on the left side of the road. Emergency Medical Services decleared the driver, 44, dead there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy